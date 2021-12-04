How to Watch Clemson vs Oregon State Men’s Soccer 2021

The top-ranked Oregon State Beavers will host the Clemson Tigers on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament. The match will be held over at Lorenz Field in Corvallis, OR and the winner will earn a spot into the Final Four next weekend.

The match (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network Oregon (which is different than the Pac-12 Network national channel). But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Clemson vs Oregon State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Network regional channels (including Pac-12 Oregon) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Clemson vs Oregon State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Network regional channels (including Pac-12 Oregon) and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Clemson vs Oregon State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

Clemson vs Oregon State Soccer Preview

The top-seeded Beavers look to continue the stellar form and are poised to advance after beating New Hampshire 1-0 in their first-ever Sweet 16 appearance. With every step that they take from now on, history will be made.

The team saw this journey take on historic proportions in the Pac-12 after winning that title for the first time in their history in a 2-2 draw against third-ranked Washington.

Sophomore Mouhameth Thiam scored in the ninth minute of play, connecting with a long pass from redshirt senior Tsiki Ntsabeleng, slotting the ball into the back of the net.

In the meantime, the Beavers were solid defensively as they handcuffed their opposition and only allowed three shot, while goalkeeper Adrián Fernández made three saves en route to his third straight clean sheet of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Clemson Tigers were one of three ACC teams that got to the Elite Eight of this tournament. For had a long road to get to this point. They came up short in the ACC Tournament losing to Duke in the semifinals, but bounced back to stellar performances in the NCAA tournament.

Clemson were able to get by Denver by a 1-0 margin and then got past Kentucky 2-1 to get to this stage of the tournament.

This team was led by junior Isaiah Reid, who was the Tigers' top scorer as he was able to tally seven goals this fall.

Reid is tied with senior Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador in the collegiate category of points with 17 each. Leading the team for assists is sophomore Ousmane Sylla with six. In goal, senior George Marks has started all 20 games he's played in this season, clocking 1776 minutes between the pipes. Marks has made 61 saves and allowed 17 goals. Clemson scored 47 goals (3rd best in the ACC) compared to 17 scored by opponents (tied for 1st), putting them in second ACC in goal differential in (+30) behind only Notre Dame (+33).

The winner of this match will face the winner of Pittsburgh- Notre Dame in the Final Four which will take place over in Cary, NC on December 10. A win for Clemson could guarantee at an ACC team getting to the final on December 12.