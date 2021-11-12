How to Watch Oregon State vs Iowa State Basketball 2021

Oregon State (1-0) and Iowa State (1-0) meet in an early-season clash between Pac-12 and Big 12 teams on Friday.

Oregon State vs Iowa State Preview

Oregon State became one of the darlings of March Madness last spring. Iowa State endured arguably its worst season in program history.

Both teams moved forward from vastly different seasons to tip-off the new season with victories this week. Now, one of the two can grab a 2-0 start to the season.

Portland State gave Oregon State some trouble in Tuesday’s season opener, but the Beavers pulled away with a 45-point second half to win 73-64 over the Vikings. Warith Alatishe led the Beavers with 21 points on 9-15 shooting.

“That’s what the early season is about,” Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle said per Field Level Media. “We have to find a way to fight through those things.”

Gabe Kalsheur led Iowa State with 19 points for an 84-73 victory over Kennesaw State on Tuesday, as new Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger won his debut. Otzelberger, who previously coached at South Dakota State and UNLV, collected his 100th career win.

“We need to be a team that gets to the paint and gets to the foul line off the dribble,” Otzelberger said per Field Level Media. “It was great to see Gabe do that (Tuesday) night.”

Otzelberger also liked what he saw from Izaiah Brockington. The Cyclones forward had 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

“We expect great things from him,” Otzelberger said per Field Level Media. “I know he’ll continue to rise to the occasion.”

Brockington’s next chance comes against and Oregon State team that returns significant talent from last season’s squad that reached the Elite Eight. The Beavers nonetheless got snubbed in the preseason rankings, going unranked. OSU at least got picked for finish fourth in the Pac-12 via the media poll per The Oregonian’s Nick Daschel.

“It definitely shows a little more respect than last year,” Beavers sophomore Jarod Lucas said last month about the Pac-12 prediction per Daschel. “But it’s so hard being a player. You don’t really look at stuff like that. It’s great recognition and all that good stuff, but it doesn’t mean much.”

Otzelberger, meanwhile, just wants to restore Iowa State to being an NCAA Tournament regular. The Cyclones last made it in 2019 amid a run of seven-consecutive appearances. Otzelberger served in assistant roles with the Cyclones before his stints at SDSU and UNLV.

“Certainly we hope sooner rather than later,” Otzelberger said per Eric Olson of the Daily Jefferson County Union. “I’ve seen it happen here in this program. I’ve lived it. I’ve witnessed it. I’ve been a part of it. So I know what it looks like.”