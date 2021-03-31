How to Watch Orioles Games Online Without Cable 2021

It’ll likely be another rebuilding year for the Baltimore Orioles in 2021, but after some signs of improvement during last year’s COVID-shortened campaign, and with the return of Trey Mancini, the arrow is at least pointing up for Brandon Hyde’s squad.

In 2021, Orioles games will be locally televised on MASN or MASN 2, while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on MASN or MASN 2), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Orioles game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes MASN and MASN 2, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Orioles game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while MASN, MASN 2 and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Orioles game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Orioles games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Orioles games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Orioles games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Orioles games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Orioles games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Orioles 2021 Season Preview

The Orioles finished with the fifth-worst record a season ago and did little over the offseason to suggest much of an improvement in 2021, which is to be expected from an organization focusing on building its farm system while keeping its big-league payroll down.

Most notably, the Orioles took minor-league-deal flyers on former aces Matt Harvey and Felix Hernandez and rebuilt the left side of their infield, inking shortstop Freddy Galvis and third baseman Maikel Franco to major league deals.

Galvis and Franco are expected to be in the starting lineup on Opening Day. Hernandez is working his way back from an ailing shoulder.

The team selected Harvey’s contract on March 24, three days before his 32nd birthday, ensuring his place on the Opening Day roster. He’ll likely slot in as the team’s No. 2 starter behind John Means.

Almost a decade ago, Harvey was one of the game’s best. He made 10 starts as a Mets rookie in 2012, posting a 2.73 ERA. He improved on that figure a year later, achieving a 2.27 ERA over 26 starts, but a partial tear of his right UCL ended his season early; he underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the 2014 campaign.

He returned to form in 2015, pitching to a 2.71 ERA across 29 starts and helping New York to the World Series.

Shoulder troubles have plagued him since — across 87 appearances (79 starts) since 2015, he’s posted a 5.82 ERA.

“When you start an All-Star Game and then you pitch in a World Series, I think the last thing you ever think of is how excited you’ll be to make a team again,” the righty said, according to The Baltimore Sun. “I’d like to say it was a good early birthday present, and it’s probably one of the best I’ve had.”

Perhaps Baltimore’s biggest offseason improvement came in the form of Trey Mancini’s return. The slugger missed all of 2020 as he underwent chemotherapy to treat colon cancer.

In 2019, the first baseman and outfielder hit .291/.364/.535 en route to 35 home runs, 97 RBI, and 106 runs.

“It’s been about on par with what I expected,” Mancini said during spring training, according to MLB.com. “I knew that there would be some at-bats where I felt like I never left and then some where I just felt overmatched for whatever reason. It’s been like that pretty consistently, for the most part. Even within the same game: one at-bat I’ll feel great, then I’ll strike out the next two, and be like, ‘What is going on?’ But that’s how I am every spring. It’s no different than how I’ve been my entire life, gearing up for a season. I feel pretty good up there at the plate.”

