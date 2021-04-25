How to Watch the Oscars Without Cable

The 93rd Academy Awards, which honor the best in film for 2020, are airing live Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the 2021 Oscars live online for free:

Oscars 2021 Preview

Produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, the 93rd Academy Awards is being treated as an “awards-show-as-movie” this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

“In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars,” said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh in a statement. “There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.”

The show is starring Riz Ahmed, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Bong Joon Ho, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Yeun, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.

But that’s not all. This year, the show is featuring some “serious pre-game and post-game action to enhance our main event,” the producers also said in a press release.

“Our suggestion is just tune in for the whole shebang, otherwise you’ll miss something really unexpected and fun,” they added.

Kicking things off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT is “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” featuring hosts Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery and performers Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren, who will each perform the five nominated original songs in their entirety.

Then starting immediately after the awards show itself is “Oscars: After Dark” hosted by Colman Domingo and Andrew Rannells and featuring interviews by movie critic Elvis Mitchell. It should start at approximately 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on ABC.

Additionally, Google is partnering with ABC to enhance the telecast for viewers who are vision and/or hearing impaired.

The press release reads:

Google is joining ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ efforts to broaden access of the 93rd Oscars® by sponsoring this year’s closed captioning, and in a telecast first, audio descriptions for the live telecast nationwide. The addition of audio description, which is audio-narrated descriptions of a program’s key visual elements, ensures that viewers who are blind and low vision will be able to take in all the action occurring on the screen and provide a much richer experience as they listen to the more traditional aspects of the show from the presenters, winners and performances. The closed captioning will be provided by VITAC, and the audio description will be provided by VITAC and Audio Eyes. “Google is committed to making the world a more accessible place by working to ensure disabled people are represented in the stories we tell and the products we build,” says KR Liu, head of Brand Accessibility. “We are excited to do our part in making this year’s Oscars accessible for everyone by helping to make audio descriptions and captions available for viewers.” During the show, Google will also run an ad that features the story of Google employee Tony Lee, a child of deaf parents, also called a CODA. The spot explores how his family communicates today with the help of Google products including Live Transcribe, Captions in Google Meet & Live Caption on Android and Chrome.

The entire Oscars programming block kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 25 on ABC.

