How to Watch Pacers Games Without Cable

The Indiana Pacers are looking to improve upon a 2020-21 season that saw them miss the playoffs after finishing with a 34-38 record.

In 2021-22, most Pacers games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Indiana, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Indiana), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Pacers game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Pacers Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Bally Sports Indiana (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Pacers game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Pacers Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Pacers games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Pacers games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Pacers Season Preview 2021-22

The Pacers averaged 115.3 points a game last season, which was 6th in the NBA, but their defense left a lot to be desired. Indiana allowed an average of 115.3 points a game to opposing teams, which ranked 25th. The team won’t have an easy go of it out of the gate, either.

Indiana has 11 road games in its first 17 contests, and several players, including T.J. Warren, Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday have all missed time this preseason due to various injuries.

“We’re going to be OK,” Carlisle said, via The Indy Star. “The start of the season is very difficult. We’re dealt a hand we’re dealt. When you coach in this league, you’ve got to have a strategy for adversity, and our strategy is, we’re going to focus on what we have and not what we don’t have.”

The Pacers have the core of the roster returning this year, led by big man Domantas Sabonis, who averaged 20.3 points, 12 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game last year.

“He’s a special talent,” LeVert said of Sabonis, via Forbes. “He finishes great around the basket, he has great hands. He’s a great passer. It’s going to be important for us to keep growing, it’s [chemistry] grown so much since I’ve gotten here, and I think you can see that just watching. Each and every game, each and every rep and possession I think it gets better.”

Here’s a look at the notable offseason moves, roster, and projected starting lineup for the Pacers for the 2021-22 NBA season:

Notable Additions: Chris Duarte (No. 13 pick in 2021 NBA Draft), Isaiah Jackson (No. 22 pick in 2021 NBA Draft), Torrey Craig (free agency), Keifer Sykes (free agency)

Notable Exits: Aaron Holiday (trade), JaKarr Sampson (free agency)

Pacers Roster: T.J. Warren, Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, Brad Wanamaker, Kelan Martin, Goga Bitadze, Isaiah Jackson, Jeremy Lamb, Oshae Brissett, Torrey Craig, T.J. McConnell, Justin Holiday and Chris Duarte.

Projected Starting Lineup: Malcolm Brogdon (G), Chris Duarte (G) Torrey Craig (F) Domantas Sabonis (F) Myles Turner (C)