How to Watch Padres Online Without Cable 2021

Expectations are high for the San Diego Padres in 2021 after a promising finish last season to go with several new additions to the locker room.

In 2021, Padres games will be locally televised on Bally Sports San Diego (rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego), while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports San Diego), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Padres game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports San Diego, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Padres game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while Bally Sports San Diego and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Padres game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Padres games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Padres games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Padres games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Padres games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Padres games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Padres 2021 Season Preview

The Padres finished their limited 2020 campaign with a 37-23 record. They handed the St. Louis Cardinals a 2-1 loss in the Wild Card round before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, 3-0.

San Diego is looking for a World Series title this year, and it made it its mission to get better this offseason after a disappointing exit in the divisional round. The Padres completely revamped their pitchers’ room, adding Blake Snell, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove to the mix in several high-profile signings. Now, with championship aspirations and a legitimate shot to attain them, San Diego just hopes to stay healthy this coming season.

It won’t be easy, as the injury bug has already been nibbling at the team’s star player. Padres manager Jayce Tingler recently gave an update on shortstop Fernando Tatis, who left a spring training game with a shoulder issue last week. “He’s going to have a good work day today and we’ll kind of see where it goes. I think everybody’s kind of expecting him to be back in the lineup in the next day or two. Very encouraging news,” Tingler said, adding that the 22-year-old likely acquired the injury when he slid head-first while base-running.

“He’s going to play his game. The best thing is just continuing to talk to him about, when we get a chance to go feet first vs. headfirst, and sometimes just plays happen naturally. But as much as we can, to keep him sliding feet first instead of headfirst, that can be something to help him maintain it,” the Padres skipper added.

San Diego just signed the shortstop to a record-setting 14-year, $340 million deal this offseason, and he is a key part of what the team does offensively. Tatis’ 17 homers led the Padres and tied for 4th in the majors last year. Together with Manny Machado, who added 16 dingers and a team-high 47 RBIs in 2020, and right fielder Wil Myers, who chipped in 15 home runs and 40 RBIs in the limited 60-game season, the Padres have loads of firepower and much to be excited about this season.

Here’s what the team should look like this season:

Starting rotation:

Yu Darvish, RHP

Blake Snell, LHP

Joe Musgrove, RHP

Chris Paddack, RHP

Dinelson Lamet, RHP (currently injured and not in the lineup yet).

Bullpen:

Emilio Pagan (closer)

Drew Pomeranz

Mark Melancon

Pierce Johnson

Keone Kela

Tim Hill

Craig Stammen

Dan Altavilla

Adrian Morejon.

Projected Lineup:

Trent Grisham, CF

Fernando Tatis, SS

Manny Machado, 3B

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Tommy Pham, LF

Wil Myers, RF

Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Victor Caratini, C

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.