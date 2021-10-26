Where to Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup in USA

Pakistan will struggle to top their dramatic win over India when they face New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the 2021 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup on Tuesday. Babar Azam’s team shocked India by 10 wickets last time out, thanks in large part to stunning performances with the bat from the skipper and Mohammad Rizwan.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will feel confident about not falling to a similar upset. The Black Caps have an enviable array of talent in both phases, particularly among the bowling attack, where Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Adam Milne can dominate. Meanwhile, Williamson and Martin Guptill will thrive in front of the wicket.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Preview

Azam had no trouble swinging for the boundaries against Pakistan. He smashed six fours and two sixes as part of a 68-run effort from 52 balls. Rizwan was even better, amassing a classy 79 not out, including a trio of sixes. Their efforts completed Pakistan’s chase of 152 in style and ensured a winning start to the Super 12.

There is more class among the Pakistan order if needed. Especially in the form of Fakhar Azam, a stylish left-hander who can make an impact in the top order. There’s also Asif Ali, who will provide power later on during the innings. Quality with the bat is why this team made history against India, and it’s the best chance of producing another shock win.

It won’t be easy for Azam and Co. to be as prolific against a deep New Zealand attack. The Kiwis boast enviable flexibility thanks to the differing styles of their main playmakers. Boult is a swing specialist who has proved deadly in the powerplay, but as good as Boult is, it’s Ferguson who Pakistan should fear.

The 30-year-old is a cerebral pacer who stays aggressive in his pursuit of wickets. Ferguson’s frenetic style should pay dividends on the slower pitches in the UAE, where batters have tended to struggle early. It means Williamson may want to lose the toss and have his team bat second.

When New Zealand do take to the crease, it will be Williamson and Guptill who set the tone. The skipper will round out the top order but he’ll have a choice to make about when and where to use Guptill. The 35-year-old can amass runs in a hurry and is rarely afraid to go for broke. Guptill’s form prior to the tournament has been solid, following a 41 from 20 balls against England in a warm-up match.

New Zealand rarely have good reason not to send Guptill to the crease immediately, but Williamson might think twice thanks to Shaheen Afridi. The left-handed spinner is one of the trickier bowlers at the tournament, something he proved by claiming a hat-trick of wickets against India. Afridi’s four overs also included 13 dots and yielded just 31 runs.

Hasan Ali will offer a little more variety with the ball, specifically, the ability to alternate between medium and fast-paced deliveries. Ali took the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, but he also allowed 44 runs during four overs.

Pakistan will be riding the momentum of beating India for the first time in a World Cup, but New Zealand have the more balanced lineup. In particular, the Black Caps’ quality among the attack will prove decisive if the partnership between Azam and Rizwan is broken early.