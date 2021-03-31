How to Watch Phillies Games Online Without Cable 2021

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to break free from a stretch of mediocrity and return to the postseason for the first time in ten years.

In 2021, Phillies games will be locally televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia, while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on NBC Sports Philadelphia), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Phillies game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and 110-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Starter” channel package. MLB Network is included in the “Sports Plus” add-on.

The “Starter” package costs $64.99 per month, and “Sports Plus” is $10.99 per month, but both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Phillies game live on the FuboTV app or on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can't watch live, FuboTV's "Starter" package also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour lookback feature, which allows you to watch most games and events with three days even if you didn't record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN, Fox, FS1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV.

Hulu With Live TV costs either $64.99 per month (includes ads with Hulu’s on-demand content) or $70.99 per month (ad-free), but it comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Phillies game live on the Hulu app or on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can't watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to "Enhanced Cloud DVR," which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Phillies games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you're signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Phillies games live on the Prime Video app or on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Phillies games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Phillies games live on the MLB TV app or on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Phillies games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season, including the Braves vs Phillies on Opening Day:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app or on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Phillies 2021 Season Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies head into the 2021 season flying somewhat under the radar, following a stretch of disappointing mediocre years that have seen them not finish above .500 since 2011 – the last time the Phils made the postseason.

It’s been a long time coming, not only for the Phillies but also for the face of their franchise, Bryce Harper. The 28-year-old is entering his 10th season in the big leagues and he has yet to experience a postseason series win.

If the Phillies are to return to the playoffs, they’ll have to improve on their ability to win games down the stretch. Philadelphia has gone 33-53 in the month of September over the last three years. Needing to go only 2-6 to make the expanded playoffs last season, the Phils went 1-7 over their final eight games.

Philadelphia had an eventful offseason, which included bringing in famed leader Dave Dombrowski to take over as president of baseball operations. Dombrowski showed his intentions of going for it with the current group when he opened up the checkbook and resigned the top free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto to a five-year deal worth $115.5 million – the highest annual average for a catcher in history ($23.1 million).

Harper and Realmuto pack quite the punch in the middle of the Philadelphia lineup, which is complemented by Andrew McCutchen, Rhys Hoskins, Didi Gregorius and last season’s NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Alex Bohm.

On the mound, the Phillies are led by a formidable duo in Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, followed by Zach Eflin and veteran newcomers Matt Moore and Chase Anderson.

Dombrowski and co. made upgrades to a bullpen that was historically bad last season, bringing in Archie Bradley, José Alvarado and Brandon Kintzler. The Phils pen was the downfall of their season last year, blowing 12 saves and sporting a ballooned ERA of 7.06 – the second-worst bullpen ERA in MLB history.

Let’s take a full look at what the Phillies will bring to the table in 2021, as they look to snap the second-longest playoff drought in baseball:

2020 Recap

Finished 28-32, third place in the NL East

Went 1-7 in final eight games

Bullpen’s ERA was 7.06 over 189 appearances; They gave up 246 hits, 159 runs (146 earned), 87 walks and 42 home runs in 186 innings

Defense had the worst defensive efficiency of any team since 1930

Offseason Summary

Hired Dave Dombrowski as new president of baseball operations; Dombrowski served as GM and president of the Marlins in the 90s, who won a title in 1997, and as president of baseball operations for the Red Sox, who took home the championship in 2018.

Fired GM Matt Klentak

Resigned C J.T. Realmuto and SS Didi Gregorius

Projected Lineup

1. Andrew McCutchen – LF (The five-time All-Star and 2013 NL MVP had 10 HR and 34 RBI in 57 games in 2020)

2. Rhys Hoskins – 1B (Had Tommy John surgery this offseason; 2020 – 10 HR, 26 RBI in 41 games; In 2018-19, he hit a total of 63 HR and drove in 181 runs)

3. Bryce Harper – RF (The six-time All-Star enters his tenth season looking to win his first postseason series; 2020 – 13 HR, 33 RBI, .268 AVG in 58 games; Hit 4 HR in spring training)

4. J.T. Realmuto – C (Fractured his thumb in February but is expected to be ready for the season; 2020 – 11 HR, 32 RBI, .266 AVG)

5. Alec Bohm – 3B (Runner-up for the NL Rookie of the Year last season – .338 AVG, 4 HR, 23 RBI in 44 games)

6. Didi Gregorius – SS (In his first season with Philadelphia in 2020, he hit .284, 10 HR and 40 RBI in 60 games)

7. Jean Segura – 2B (2020 – .266 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI in 54 games)

8. Roman Quinn- CF (Quinn, Matt Joyce and former first-round pick Adam Haseley will vie for time in CF)

*BENCH: Andrew Knapp C, Brad Miller INF/OF, Matt Joyce OF, Adam Haseley OF

Projected Pitching Rotation

1. Aaron Nola – RHP (2020: 5-5, 3.28 ERA, 96 Ks in 71.1 IP; finished 7th in NL Cy Young voting)

2. Zack Wheeler – RHP (2020: 4-2, 2.92 ERA, 53 Ks in 71.0 IP in his first season on the Phillies)

3. Zach Eflin – RHP (2020: 4-2, 3.97 ERA, 70 Ks in 59.0 IP; One of three pitchers last year to increase their strikeout rate by double-digit points)

4. Matt Moore – LHP (Pitched last year in Japan for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of the Nippon Professional Baseball League, where he made 13 starts and finished with a 2.65 ERA)

5. Chase Anderson – RHP (2020: 1-2, 7.22 ERA in 33.2 IP with the Blue Jays)

Projected Bullpen

Archie Bradley – Closer

Héctor Neris

José Alvarado

Brandon Kintzler

Vince Velasquez

Sam Coonrod

Connor Brogdon

David Hale



Projected Lineups via MLB & CBS Sports