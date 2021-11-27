How to Watch Prairie View vs Mississippi Valley State Football 2021

MVSU travel to Texas to take on Prairie View in their final game of the season over at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field. Meanwhile for the home team it will be a tune-up for next week’s showdown against Jackson State in the SWAC title game.

MVSU vs Prairie View A&M 2021 Preview

Despite coming off a blowout loss to Texas A&M, Prairie View will still be able to set their sites on their conference championship. They will still have one more obstacle to overcome and that is the 3-7 Mississippi Valley Delta Devils.

For the visitors, this is the final game of the year and they are looking to end it in the best way possible and hopefully being able to get an upset. They are coming off a character-building win against Alabama State 44-31.

In this performance, the team accumulated 496 of total offense. This season was one of relevance as it was the first time since 2012 that this program was able to win three games.

MVSU have settled on their future and decided to stay with coach Vincent Dancy. The school decided to extend his time with the school until 2023 and this game could also be one of the first steps that he will take in order to start building for next year.

One of the assets that was seen in the former Jackson State defensive star was his ability to develop players while also making them into quality student-athletes.

Many look at the emergence of players like Jeremiah Caine and Jerry Garner as the type of players that the coach was able to develop during his time there. Now these two will go into the offseason focusing on a year that could see them truly break out and maybe even get a chance to be drafted into the NFL.

For Prairie View, this final stretch of the season was enough to get to the finish line after losing to Texas A&M the way they did. Yet despite losing two consecutive games, it was enough for them to be able to get to the SWAC Championship against Jackson State.

Yet in order to be successful in that game, they will have to look to the possibility of being more consistent from the start and not be so slow out of the gate. In their loss to Alcorn State, the 24 points they conceded in the second quarter was the disaster that ended up putting them in chase mode and coming up two points short in a 31-29 loss.