How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs Southern Football 2021

The Southern University Jaguars host the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday in the annual Homecoming game in Baton Rouge. This game has a great deal of implications in regards to the race to win the SWAC title this season.

Prairie View A&M vs Southern Preview

Two of the toughest teams in the SWAC face off as this encounter between Panthers and Jaguars is set to be an down and dirty encounter in the trenches. The line of scrimmage will have the most compelling storyline of the game.

Senior quarterback Jawon Pass will be tested by the Jaguar defense on this occasion. The Louisville transfer’s accuracy raised many questions for far this season after suffering six picks along with his 1,534 yards passing and 11 touchdowns but there will be an immense amount of pressure on him more often than not. That said, his overall play is exemplary and many believe he is the missing piece to what could potentially lead Prairie View to their first league title in over 12 years.

Despite that potential question mark, Pass finds himself is third in the conference in passing yards per game with 255.7 and 11 touchdowns, trailing only Glass (333.8) and Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders (257.2).

Although he earned a great deal of praise, you also have to consider the players that are in front of Pass. The team’s success in the SWAC is greatly attributable to what is arguably the best offensive line in the conference. This unit only allowed six sacks this entire season.

At the same time, Prairie View will be facing the biggest challenge up to this point this season. They will be facing a Southern defensive line that has forced 14 sacks for 95 yards.

The Jaguars are averaging 2.3 sacks per game and are led by junior defensive end Lewis Jordan who has 4.5 alone.

The Jaguar defense is not just the offensive line, their secondary is also a tall task to overcome. This is in part to the play of senior safety Chase Foster, who is fresh off a three-interception performance against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Offensively, South will get a major boost from Kobe Dillon. The freshman running back is coming off a record-setting performance after rewriting the SWAC record books by running for 267 yards in a 34-7 win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last weekend.

The native of Ferriday, Louisiana earned National Freshman Player of the Week honors for his three-touchdown performance.