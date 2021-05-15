How to Watch Preakness Stakes Without Cable 2021

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will look to capture the second leg of the Triple Crown this Saturday, when the horse runs in the 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Preakness undercard races will be televised across NBC Sports Network (2-5 p.m. ET) and NBC (5-7:30 p.m. ET), while the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes will be on NBC (6:50 p.m. ET post time).

But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the Preakness Stakes and all the undercard races online for free:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) and NBC Sports Network are included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preakness Stakes 2021 Preview

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will be on hand this Saturday in quest of the second leg of the Triple Crown at the 146th Preakness Stakes.

The Bob Baffert-trained horse failed a drug test following the Kentucky Derby, which has dimmed the three-year-old’s wire-to-wire win at Churchill Downs. The Hall of Fame trainer denies that he or his team had administered the drug to Medina Spirit. Baffert, who won his record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby, opted to not make the trip to Baltimore this weekend, citing that he did not want to be a distraction.

As a part of an agreement that permitted the horse to run this weekend, Medina Spirit passed three rounds of drug testing leading up to Saturday’s race and has been cleared to run.

The Derby winner is slotted in as the 9-5 favorite in the 10-horse field, which will post just after 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Medina Spirit has never finished worse than second place in six career starts but also has yet to win consecutive races. Ridden by jockey John Velazquez, Medina Spirit went out to the front in the Derby, pushed the pace from the get-go and never looked back, holding on by a half-length at the finish over Mandaloun.

The Preakness favorite was bought for only $1,000 as a yearling prior to being purchased by Zedan Racing Stables last July.

The second favorite for Saturday’s main event is another Baffert-trained horse, Concert Tour, who has 5-2 odds of being the first one to cross the finish line. Concert Tour was one of the top prospects for the Kentucky Derby after winning his first three career starts, but Baffert decided to skip him for the Derby following a disappointing third-place finish at the Arkansas Derby and instead, focused on preparing him for the Preakness.

Besides Medina Spirit, the only other horse to take to the track this weekend after having had run in the Kentucky Derby will be Midnight Bourbon (5-1), who finished in sixth at Churchill Downs – his first result out of the money in five races.

This year’s Preakness returns to its traditional third Saturday in May timeslot after being pushed to October last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The 145th Preakness Stakes was won by the filly Swiss Skydiver in the second-fastest time ever.

After a year without fans, spectators will return to Pimlico this weekend with around 10,000 permitted to be on hand for the Preakness.

