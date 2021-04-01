How to Watch Red Sox Without Cable 2021

As they prepare to resume the Alex Cora Era in 2021, the Boston Red Sox are looking to improve upon a disappointing campaign in which they finished with a 24-36 record in a limited 60-game season.

In 2021, Red Sox games will be locally televised on NESN, while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on NESN), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Red Sox game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

FuboTV and AT&T TV (more on that below) are the only two streaming services with NESN. FuboTV is the cheaper option.

You can watch a live stream of NESN, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and 110-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Starter” channel package. MLB Network is included in the “Sports Plus” add-on.

The “Starter” package costs $64.99 per month, and “Sports Plus” is $10.99 per month, but both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Red Sox game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV’s “Starter” package also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour lookback feature, which allows you to watch most games and events with three days even if you didn’t record them.

AT&T TV offers four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while NESN and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Red Sox game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Red Sox games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Red Sox games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you'll watch games on MLB's digital platforms instead of Amazon's

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Red Sox games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Red Sox games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Red Sox games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Red Sox 2021 Season Preview

After finishing in the bottom of the American League East last year for the second straight season, the Red Sox are ready to put the dark days behind them. They won a World Series title in 2018, so they’re looking to channel that recent greatness while also rolling out a group of players who haven’t played together much.

This offseason, the Sox added the likes of Adam Ottavino, Garrett Richards, Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez, Hunter Renfroe and Marwin Gonzalez to the squad. They also re-hired former manager Alex Cora after he and the team had agreed to part ways just a few years ago. Now, Cora says the Sox are ready to get back to their winning ways.

“As an organization we have to turn the page,” Cora said last week when speaking to the media, via the Boston Globe. “Certain things that happened in the offseason and last year, ’19, ’20, we’ve been able to (turn the page) by having new guys here. We know the process. We know what happened. It’s refreshing in a sense that we’re moving forward.”

The Sox will also need their starting rotation to be healthy and on point this year. Ace Eduardo Rodriguez had a particularly difficult season in 2020. The left-hander missed the entire 2020 season after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, which was followed by a battle with myocarditis. Now healthy, Boston will have its top pitcher back, and he’ll be joined by several new faces, including Renfroe in right field and Hernandez at second base.

“The (new guys) really don’t care what happened the last few years here. They know they’re good players, they know what they want, which is a plus for the clubhouse,” Cora added. “Maybe there are certain conversations about this guy got traded, this guy is doing this over there (on another team). But they don’t know. They don’t care about that. That’s good for the group.”

Here’s a look at what to expect lineup-wise from the Red Sox to start the season:

Starting Rotation: Eduardo Rodriguez, Garrett Richards, Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez and Nick Pivetta.

Projected Lineup:

Alex Verdugo, CF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Franchy Cordero, LF

Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez, 2B

