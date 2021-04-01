How to Watch Reds Games Online Without Cable 2021

Despite some key offseason losses, the Cincinnati Reds are confident they can keep pace in the NL Central with their sights set on a second straight playoff berth in 2021.

Reds games in 2021 will be locally televised on Bally Sports Ohio (rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio), while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Ohio), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Reds game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Ohio, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Reds game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while Bally Sports Ohio and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Reds game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Reds games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Reds games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Reds games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Reds games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Reds games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Reds 2021 Season Preview

2020: 31-29, third place, wild card, lost to Braves in first round of playoffs

Manager: David Bell (third season)

New additions: INF Dee Strange-Gordon, INF Kyle Holder, OF Scott Heineman, OF Tyler Naquin, RHP Noé Ramirez

Key losses: RHP Trevor Bauer, RHP Raisel Iglesias, RHP Anthony DeSclafani, SS Freddy Galvis, C Curt Casali.

The Reds broke a six-year playoff drought during last year’s condensed season, but there are some major question marks entering the season in Cincinnati after a fairly stagnant offseason that saw some key pieces leave.

Premier among those losses was Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer, who departed to join the Dodgers. What doesn’t help the Reds’ cause as the season begins is that both Sonny Gray and Michael Lorenzen will begin the season on the injured list.

“We’re in a situation where we’ve got to get started fast this season, so it is going to test us, but we have a group of guys that are willing to do just about anything possible to help the team,” catcher Tucker Barnhart said. “But it is one of those things where you’re going to have to grind through it and call on some guys we didn’t think were going to be called upon that early. But I think we’re in a good spot for those guys to have success.”

The Reds are opening the season at home, which will see a stadium with around 30 percent capacity. The team is happy to be playing in front of fans again.

“You get that feeling in your gut, the excitement,” Reds manager David Bell said. “We’re getting closer and we can’t wait to get back to Cincinnati. It’s going to be amazing having our fans in the stands. There’s so much to look forward to and we really like where we are as a team. Each day it gets closer, you get more and more excited about it.”

Luis Castillo will be the opening day starter for the Reds, a role he also had last season. The hard-throwing righty was 4-6 last season with a 3.21 ERA in 70 innings with 89 strikeouts.

“Luis is as ready as he’s ever been,” Bell said.

The Reds are predicted to finish third in the NL Central with a 79-83 record, per Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections. Cincinnati hasn’t won the division since 2012.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.