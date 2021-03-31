How to Watch Rockies Games Online Without Cable

After finishing fourth in the NL West during last year’s shortened campaign, it looks like 2021 will serve as another rebuilding year for the Colorado Rockies.

In 2021, Rockies games will be locally televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Rockies game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Rockies game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Rockies game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Rockies games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Rockies games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Rockies games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Rockies games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Rockies games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Rockies 2021 Season Preview

The Rockies went 26-34 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, good for fourth in the NL West.

They were below average at the dish, ranking 18th in the majors in OPS (.716), and among baseball’s worst on the mound, ranking 29th in ERA (5.82).

To most observers, the major league club took a step back on the field over the offseason, as tends to happen when a squad deals a five-time All-Star third baseman like Nolan Arenado for five St. Louis Cardinals prospects.

Despite Arenado’s departure, manager Bud Black suggested late in spring training that his players thought they were being overlooked.

“As far as the makeup of this team — the guys, the character, the work ethic, the desire, the will — all those things are in place,” he said, according to MLB.com. “There’s been a lot of talk inside the walls of the clubhouse. I’ll share very little about it. I think a few players have commented on some of these projections. We’re willing to take on the season, see where it goes.”

One player the Rockies will lean on to help offset the loss of Arenado’s bat: C.J. Cron, who joined on a minor league pact then had his contract selected.

The slugging first baseman, hitting .257/.312/.464 for his career, logged just 13 games last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He managed 4 home runs across 52 at-bats.

“I hurt the knee playing defense, so I knew it wouldn’t really affect my swing,” the 31-year-old said during spring training, according to The Denver Post. “Just getting out on defense the first week or so felt odd. But I’m comfortable with it now. I’m confident that it’s good to go. Playing this whole spring with no problems has been good.”

Cron, a right-handed bat who predictably fares better against lefties, has been relegated to platoon duty for much of his career, lending to his reaching the 500 at-bat mark just once in his seven seasons. That lone year, as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, he hit .253/.323/.493 with 30 home runs and 74 RBI across 140 contests.

“We’ve looked at how his body was moving, and he seems to be healthy from the knee injury last year,” Black said in spring training, per The Denver Post. “So physically, he’s in a good spot. We watched him in practice. Is the body firing? What’s the bat speed? How’s the defense?

“We’ve seen what we needed to see. We saw bat speed. We saw exit velocity. We saw him handling certain pitches you need to handle come April 1. Everything has lined up for him to be a productive hitter in our lineup.”

