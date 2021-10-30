How to Watch Sacramento State vs Northern Colorado Football 2021

The 15th-ranked Sacramento State Hornets travel to Greeley, Colorado to face the Northern Colorado Bears in a Big Sky clash on Saturday that has the some important implications in the race for the conference title.

Sacramento State vs Northern Colorado Preview

Northern Colorado improved their record to 3-5 after defeating Southern Utah 17-9 this past weekend. Their victory was dictate on the running game exclusively- both utilizing it as their weapon of choice as well as stopping their opponents.

The team was led by a defensive unit that once again showed up in a big way. The defense allowed Southern Utah 21 yards rushing on the day. That was one of keys for the not allowing a touchdown in that game.

Offensively, their ground game was able to churn off significant amounts of time on the clock. This was especially true when they had a 19-play, 90-yard drive that consumed 8:15 in the fourth quarter. That drive basically sealed Southern Utah’s fate and helped pick up a key road victory.

Bears quarterback Dylan McCaffrey led the way on the ground with 100 yards rushing with one touchdown as well as 74 yards in the air while throwing for another.

Sacramento State remain one of two undefeated teams in the Big Sky Conference heading into Saturday’s contest. With a win, the Hornets would end up being on level at the top of the conference table.

In their 44-0 whitewashing of Northern Arizona, running back Cameron Skettebo became the third freshman in program history to rush for 100 yards in a game in the last 11 seasons as he picked up 117 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown against Lumberjack defense that ended up conceding a total of 517 total yards in the first half alone.

“We’re playing well, and we know what that formula is: Take care of the football, play great defense, run it, protect the quarterback,” said coach Troy Taylor.

What made this victory even more impressive was that they faced a team in NAU that scored 107 points total in their last two wins. Even more impressive was the fact that, beyond the eventual shutout, they limited the Lumberjack offense to just 36 total yards in 23 plays from scrimmage and a measly three first downs in that overwhelming first half performance.

This game against against Northern Colorado could be a trap game as they get ready to face Cal-Poly, Portland State and UC Davis on November 20 in another edition of the Causeway Classic.