How to Watch Sacramento State vs UC Davis Football 2021

The No. 11 Sacramento State Hornets (8-2) look to claim the Big Sky Conference title against UC-Davis (8-2) on Saturday.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Sacramento State vs UC Davis live on ESPN+:

Sacramento State vs UC Davis Preview

Sacramento State and UC-Davis collide in the Causeway Classic between the rival California schools on Saturday.

Besides bragging rights, the Sac State Hornets can take home a Big Sky Conference title. UC-Davis will look to improve its FCS playoff positioning.

The Hornets have a seven-game winning streak going while the Aggies look to bounce back from a loss last week to Eastern Washington. UC-Davis leads the all-time series with Sac State 46-21, but the Hornets won the last time they played in 2019.