How to Watch Saints vs Panthers Game Online

Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints look to keep marching after a big Week 1 win as they take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Saints vs Panthers online, with the options depending on where you live:

Saints vs Panthers Preview

The Saints pulled off what was the most surprising results in Week 1, walloping defending NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers 38-3 behind five touchdowns from Jameis Winston.

Winston is taking over for future Hall of Famer Drew Brees and started his career as the main man under center in New Orleans on a high note.

“Jameis has been a dominant player in this league,” Saints defender Demario Davis said. “He’s made big plays. That’s what I think a lot of times people don’t understand is there are a lot of really good players who play really good football. To make a lot of plays at this level speaks to the talent.

“The thing that separates players is efficiency, though. And that’s the area where he hasn’t necessarily been the best. He throws for 5,000 yards, but it kind of goes under the radar after he’s turned the ball over. … But he’s in a situation now where he has a ton of weapons and he’s not been put in situations where he has to force the ball. Sean is constantly harping on situational awareness. He’s the king of that.”

The Saints are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, with multiple coaches expected to miss the game. There are eight assistants who will not be on the sideline against the Panthers. With so many coaches out, responsibility has fallen more on head coach Sean Payton.

“He’s running around. He’s coaching every position,” Saints left tackle Terron Armstead said. “I think he’s having a great time embracing the challenge of missing some great minds in our coaching staff. He’s leaning on some of the older guys and veterans to help out where he sees fit. But his energy’s been up. And that’s Sean. He’s never one to use any situation as an excuse, and that type of approach rubs off on a team.”

The Panthers were able to win their opener, which saw new quarterback Sam Darnold best his old team in the Jets 19-14. Running back Christian McCaffrey racked up nearly 200 all-purpose yards and Darnold passed for 279 and one touchdown.

The Panthers have not won an NFC South title since 2015, when the team went 15-1. They’re off to a good start, but head coach Matt Rhule wouldn’t go as far to call this a statement game against the Chiefs.

“I’m not trying to show anybody anything,” Rhule said on the thoughts of this showdown being a statement game. “We have a competitive group of guys. They wanna go win. Nothing in the past carries over to the future.”

The Saints are 3-point road favorites against Carolina.