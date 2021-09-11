How to Watch Saints Games Online Without Cable

A new era has begun in New Orleans, with Drew Brees retiring and Jameis Winson taking over reins as the quarterback of the Saints as they look to earn a fifth consecutive postseason berth.

In 2021, Saints games will be televised on Fox (11 games), CBS (2 games), NBC (2 games) or ESPN (2 games).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Saints game online:

Saints 2021 Season Preview

After 20 NFL seasons — 15 with the Saints — Drew Brees stepped away from football this season and is now in the broadcast booth. It left a big hole at the quarterback position for the Saints, who are hoping that former top overall pick Jameis Winston can provide some production.

It’s Winston’s second chance in the NFL as a starter after flaming out in Tampa Bay.

“It felt great,” Winston said of being named the starter. “I think the whole training camp, we made each other better and this team grew while we were competing. I was blessed to get the nod, and I’m just grateful for that. I’m grateful for my teammates for pushing me. I’m grateful for Taysom for pushing me and us helping each other get better.

“It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing to have this opportunity to lead the pack, and I’m just grateful for it. It’s been more than a year removed for me having the opportunity, and I’m not taking anything for granted. I’m just blessed and grateful.”

The Saints will have to work on offense without the services of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas, who is recovering from June ankle surgery. Thomas finished with 40 catches for 438 yards in seven regular-season games last year.

The Saints went defense-heavy with their first three picks in this year’s draft, adding defensive end Payton Turner, linebacker Pete Werner and cornerback Paulson Adebo. The Saints bulked up their defense with the addition of former Texans cornerback Bradley Roby via trade.

“You can never have enough good cornerbacks, which are hard to find in our league,” Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “I like his size, speed, length, athleticism, he’s really smart. And I think he’s gonna fit in much like Jackrabbit did [when the Saints acquired cornerback Janoris Jenkins in a late-season trade in 2019].”

Saints Schedule

Week 1: 9/12 vs. Packers, 4:25 PM

Week 2: 9/19 at Panthers, 1 PM

Week 3: 9/26 at Patriots, 1 PM

Week 4: 10/3 vs. Giants, 1 PM

Week 5: 10/10 at Washington Football Team, 1 PM

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: 10/25 at Seahawks, 8:15 PM

Week 8: 10/31 vs. Buccaneers, 4:25 PM

Week 9: 11/7 vs. Falcons, 1 PM

Week 10: 11/14 at Titans, 1 PM

Week 11: 11/21 at Eagles, 1 PM

Week 12: 11/25 vs. Bills, 8:20 PM

Week 13: 12/2 vs. Cowboys, 8:20 PM

Week 14: 12/12 at Jets, 1 PM

Week 15: 12/19 at Buccaneers, 8:20 PM

Week 16: 12/27 vs. Dolphins, 8:15 PM

Week 17: 1/2 vs. Panthers, 1 PM

Week 18: 1/9 at Falcons, 1 PM