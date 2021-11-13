How to Watch SDSU vs USD Football Game Today

Fourth-ranked South Dakota State (7-2) looks to take down another rival in facing No. 19 South Dakota (6-3) on Saturday.

South Dakota State vs South Dakota Preview

South Dakota State comes into Vermillion, South Dakota, fresh off beating rival North Dakota State last week.

The South Dakota Coyotes are looking for a win over its in-state rival and to keep its FCS playoff hopes alive. The Coyotes won at Western Illinois last week 42-21 but have arguably its two toughest tests of the season ahead. South Dakota closes the regular season with the Bison after Saturday’s showdown with the Jackrabbits.

“You want to play meaningful games this time of the year, and that’s where we’re at,” Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson said per the Sioux City Journal’s Zach James. “It has meaning in terms of conference finish and playoff berths and that’s where you want your program to be every year heading into Week 10 or 11.”

Both the Jackrabbits and the Coyotes have an outside shot at the Missouri Valley Football Conference title. Either would need the Bison to lose a second time. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader billed Saturday’s SDSU-USD matchup as the biggest ever between the two rivals.

“Both teams are really, really good. Both teams are ranked in the top 20. That heightens the interest,” USD athletic director David Herbster said according to KELOLAND News’ Eric Mayer. “You want to get to this point in a season and play a game that matters.”

USD won the last meeting at the DakotaDome in 2019 as the two didn’t meet in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Jackrabbits owned the series prior since the two started playing each other as Division I squads in 2012, winning seven-straight. Their rivalry dates back to their Division II days with 114 previous meetings total.

“It’s always something you look forward to, to culminate a season,” SDSU athletic director Justin Sell said per Mayer. “Fans are the ones that circle this one on the calendar.”

USD quarterback Carson Camp has a solid season going with 1,566 yards passing, 13 touchdowns, and a 63.4% completion rate. Travis Theis leads the rushing attack with 607 yards and seven touchdowns.

SDSU quarterback Chris Oladokun has stepped up this season with 1,991 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, and a 61.1% completion rate. Pierre Strong Jr. leads a potent rushing attack with 1,142 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averages 7.6 yards per carry.

“I feel good about our running game, but I liken USD to (Northern Iowa) and they are very physical,” Jackrabbits head coach John Stiegelmeier said per The Brookings Register’s Andrew Holtan. “Their inside linebackers will hit you, their safeties are downhill and are physical. So who knows what’s going to happen. But it’s not going to be easy yards because they hit and separate and get to the ball.”