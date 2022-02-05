Where to Watch Seattle vs New Mexico State Basketball

The top spot in the WAC will be up for grabs when Seattle U visits New Mexico State at the Pan American Center on Saturday afternoon.

Seattle vs New Mexico State Preview

With the end of the regular season winding down, both Seattle and New Mexico State are looking to end the season on the best level possible. This is why their game on Saturday is so pivotal for their regular season aspirations, and maybe their conference championship hopes.

The 24th meeting in this series is one where there are some important repercussions in the conference.

Seattle is looking to get back on track as they were tripped up by Grand Canyon 78-66 on Thursday. This defeat ended a historic run where the team’s streak get to nine consecutive victories. That was their longest streak since 2009 when they won 10 in a row.

Despite the loss, Darrion Trammel was their leading scorer with 23 points. He is a vital cog offensively for this team as their top offensive option to be able to come away with a huge road victory.

New Mexico State holds an 8-0 record over Seattle U at the Pan American Center, where they have also won 30 consecutive home games against WAC opponents dating back to 2017. The Aggies’ last loss to a WAC team in the Pan American Center came on Feb. 23, 2017, when they dropped an 84-72 decision to Utah Valley.

The Redhawks are not the only team that suffers at the Pan American Center in recent history. Since his arrival in Las Cruces, Chris Jans is unbeaten against conference foes at this venue.

The Aggies find themselves in the middle of a three-game homestand where they are coming off a 68-57 win over California Baptist. For the boys from Las Cruces, this was a historic night as they saw redshirt junior Teddy Allen get to the 1,000 Point Club after contributing with 22 points on the night.

He joins teammate Donnie Tillman in that club and there is a chance that Jabari Rice could join them in the very near future. The junior guard is just 23 points away from reaching that mark and could reach it this weekend. Although for him to do that, he would have to establish a new season-high that is in place since December 15th against Washington State.

More importantly, this is the second time in the Chris Jans era that the Aggies start 18-3 in its first 21 games of the season.

The win, in combination with Seattle’s loss, helped put them into a tie for the top spot in the conference.