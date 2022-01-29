Where to Watch Sam Houston vs Seattle Basketball

Seattle and Sam Houston State face on in the top of the table clash in the WAC over at the Redhawk Center up in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday.

Sam Houston vs Seattle 2022 Preview

Seattle are riding high at this point in the season. The Redhawks are in the middle of the longest winning streak dating back to 2009. Their eight-game winning streak sees them poised to continue their winning ways and remain one of the teams to beat as the conference tournament is on the horizon.

Their road win against California Baptist has them in prime position. Guard Savion Flagg scored a game-high 28 points, including two key free throws in the final seconds to finish off the game Wednesday night. At the same time, Jaden Ray continued to shine in conference play with 12 points, Javion May added nine and Kuba Karwowski chipped in seven.

In the process, they find themselves as one of 21 unbeaten teams in conference play in Division I basketball. At the same time, this season is the first since 1963-64 when they were able to t get to 16 wins in their 20 games played.

Sam Houston are in the midst of a six-game winning streak. At 8-1 in conference play, they are looking to inch closer to the top spot in the WAC after a rough start to the season.

The biggest story of the team was their precision behind the three-point arc. The Redhawks hit 10 three-pointers against SFA on Wednesday, marking the 12th time this season that they’ve made double-digit threes. They lead the WAC averaging 10.3 three-pointers per game.

One of the players that truly was able to benefit and shine in all of this is junior guard Riley Grigsby. The San Jose native is one of three Redhawks that scored in double figures against Stephen F. Austin, when he contributed to the cause with 18 points, along with a team-high nine rebounds. Cameron Tyson, who earned WAC Player of the Week honors, also chipped in 17 points while Darrion Trammell added 10 along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, sophomore guard Darrion Trammell is a model of consistency this year. The Marin City, California native finds himself in the top 50 nationally in six different offensive categories, meanwhile Cameron Tyson finds himself in four while Emeka Udenyi is tied for first in the country in triple-doubles.