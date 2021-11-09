Where to Watch St. Bonaventure vs Siena Basketball 2021

Following a trip to the NCAA tournament last year, No. 23 St. Bonaventure enters the 2021-22 campaign with high expectations, and they’ll put those expectations to test Tuesday night against Siena in each squad’s season opener.

Siena vs St. Bonaventure Preview

Siena was able to finish their preparations for the upcoming season by defeating Saint Rose in the final exhibition as they rallied from eight points down get the win.

This is part of the process that the team will have to deal with as they find their respective places.

No longer do they have their top three scorers in Jalen Pickett, Jordan King and Manny Camper. This will force Siena ro have to look elsewhere for scoring.

The team has nine new players that will be competing for minutes and it will definitely take some time to gel. The one player that was raising eyebrows prior to the beginning of the season was Northwestern transfer Anthony Gaines.

Yet it was guard Nick Hopkins that led the way against Saint Rose with 20 points while Aidan Carpenter added 15 for the winning cause.

The Bonnies have their sights set on the NCAA Tournament once again. Their 16-5 mark last year saw win the regular season and tournament title in the Atlantic-10. For coach Mark Schmidt, he knows that there are some high hopes in place as the team is expect to maybe even improve on their performance from last year.

With five rising senior starters returning for another shot at March glory, optimism around this group appears quite reasonable, as it is that five-man unit that made the Bonnies one of the best defensive teams in the country.

That claim an be made as they have the reigning Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year Osun Osunniyi returning to the fray. With him, the Bonnies were Bonnies ranked 25th in the country in FG% defense at the rim.

Their big problem though was their offensive inconsistency. Coach Schmidt will rely upon the potential improvement of guard Kyle Lofton in terms of shooting. A great deal of this can be attributed to the lack of opportunities and consistent play that the bench does get.

This season, if the bench does get minutes and can be entrusted, there could be some interesting prospects to start looking at. Now if those bench players also start producing, St. Bonaventure can be a compelling story this season.