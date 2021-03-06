How to Watch Southern Illinois vs Youngstown State Football 2021

The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-1) will visit the Youngstown State Penguins (0-2) when they head to Stambaugh Stadium Saturday.

Southern Illinois vs Youngstown State Preview

The Penguins are coming off a 21-0 loss to Northern Iowa last weekend. Quarterbacks Mark Waid and Joe Craycraft both split time against the Panthers, but neither managed to stand out much. Waid went 8-10 for 33 yards and Craycraft went 7-9 for 31 yards. Jaleel McLaughlin led the Penguins in rushing with just 38 yards on eight carries, and the offense couldn’t muster much else, netting just nine first downs all game.

“I felt I saw a tired bunch there in the third and fourth quarter,” Youngstown State head coach Doug Phillips said after the loss. “That’s the defense on the field too long.”

The game was ugly for the Penguins on multiple levels. Youngstown State University assistant coach Tim Johnson will not be permitted on the sidelines for the remainder of the season after he hit Northern Iowa wideout Quan Hampton with a cheap shot out of bounds during the loss.

On the other side, the Salukis are fresh from one of their most memorable wins in program history after knocking off North Dakota State last weekend. South Dakota trounced NDSU in a 38-14 blowout, ending the Bisons’ 39-game winning streak.

“The talk before the game was that, in life, you just don’t get many opportunities like this,” Salukis head coach Nick Hill said. “You get an opportunity to knock off the number-one team in the country and do something that leaves a legacy. This game will be recognized for a long time.”

South Dakota quarterback Nic Baker completed 17 of 23 passes for 254 yards and a score. It was his first career start, as he is filling in for senior Kare Lyles, who is out with a rib injury. Wide receiver Avante Cox had a great game, catching seven passes for 138 yards. Cox had a key 65-yard reception late in the second half that helped the Salukis jump out to a three-score lead, and they never looked back. Still, their head coach is warning his team not to get a big head after such a monumental victory.

“It’s still only a Week Two win,” Hill said, via the Salukis official website. “Our team played better last year when we felt like our backs were against the wall. Tomorrow, we’ve got to have the same type of attitude.”