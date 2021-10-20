How to Watch Spurs Games Without Cable

After missing the postseason for a second consecutive year–a first in franchise history–the San Antonio Spurs sent DeMar DeRozan to Chicago and now enter the 2021-22 campaign with a young core and a focus on rebuilding.

In 2021-22, most Spurs games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Southwest or CBS-KENS, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Southwest), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Spurs game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Spurs Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Southwest

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS-KENS (live in local markets), ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Bally Sports Southwest (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Spurs game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Spurs Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Spurs games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Spurs games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Spurs Season Preview 2021-22

This year, the San Antonio Spurs seem to have more questions than answers and the word “rebuild” is being thrown around in many circles. Last year’s 33-39 record left them in worse shape than the previous season. To make matters more preoccupying, the team lost several players like DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Rudy Gay in the offseason. Prior to that, the team bought out LaMarcus Aldridge in the month of March and he eventually went to the Nets before abruptly (and temporarily) retiring.

Gregg Popovich could have more time to focus on his team should US Basketball look to go another direction for the Paris games. This could be a blessing in disguise for San Antonio.

One bit of good news for the franchise is that Manu Ginóbili will be the special adviser to basketball operations. The Argentine will be offering a helping hand alongside Tim Duncan in the development of the younger talent on the team.

It will not only be these team legends that can contribute to strengthening the team’s core of youth players. The front office decided to bring in veterans such as Doug McDermott, Thaddeus Young, Zach Collins, Bryn Forbes and Al-Farouq Aminu to add more depth to the team.

The big question in all of this is that the starters for the Spurs will have to improve a great deal if they do not expect to be relegated to the bench this year. That said, this unit also finds some players on the verge of a breakout season. Should that happen, do not be surprised if San Antonio start winning more games and compete for playoff spots at the end of the season.

The majority of the load will be carried offensively by Dejounte Murray. In addition to organizing play, he will be asked to take up some of the scoring burden. Although it will be interesting to see how he would be willing to delegate some of that load on his teammates if they are progressing well.

Last season, Murray was the team’s second leading scorer behind LaMarcus Aldridge, but he also was 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. All of this while being able to play very effective defense and records four triple-doubles. The key will be in the development of other scores on offense.

One of those players is Keldon Johnson. The former Kentucky Wildcat small forward is going into his third season in the NBA and is looking to take the next step in his development. He led the team in 69 games last season, alongside Jakob Poeltl, and averaged 12.8 points (fourth on the team) and six rebounds (third) per game.

Expect them to have some improvement overall, but it might not be enough to make them reach those final playoff spots. Look at them to get to 37-45.