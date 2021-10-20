How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland Cricket in USA

Sri Lanka and Ireland are both in strong positions to qualify for the Super 12 of the 2021 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup. They each won on Monday, with Sri Lanka beating Namibia by seven wickets, while Ireland saw off the Netherlands by the same margin.

Paul Stirling impressed with the bat for Ireland, while Curtis Campher starred with the ball, taking four wickets. They’ll again be expected to dominate at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. That won’t be easy, though, against a Sri Lanka squad featuring Avishka Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara.

Sri Lanka vs. Ireland Preview

Stirling’s 30 not out on Monday wasn’t the most spectacular innings he’s ever produced, but the 31-year-old is still the one to watch in this order. He’s got the power and technique to send multiple deliveries to the boundary and beyond.

Skipper Andy Balbirnie needs Stirling in that kind of form after the rest of the top order floundered against the Netherlands. The captain was among the strugglers, mustering a mere eight runs from six balls. His paltry total came on the heels of Stirling’s opening partner Kevin O’Brien hitting just nine from 10.

At least Gareth Delany got the middle order started in style. The fourth man up slogged an impressive 44 from 29. His tally included five fours and two sixes. If Delany and Stirling can repeat their heroics from Monday, Ireland will set a total worthy of winning the match.

A repeat won’t be easy against a Sri Lanka bowling attack already in fine form at the tournament. Theekshana was the leading light against Namibia, taking a trio of wickets and allowing a scant economy rate of just 6.25 across four overs. The offbreak specialist is able to put devilish spin on his deliveries, something Stirling will need to adjust against.

Last month, Maheesh Theekshana picked a wicket on the first ball of his ODI career and today he picks a wicket on the first ball of his T20 World Cup career.#T20WorldCup #NAMvSL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 18, 2021

It’s not all about Theekshana, though. Not when Kumara will also get his chances to wreck the Ireland order. He’s a pacer who can vary the direction of his deliveries and provides a tricky alternative to Theekshana’s core skills. Kumara claimed the wickets of captain Gerhard Erasmus and Pikky Ya France against Namibia.

As effective as Kumara and Theekshana were on Monday, Wanindu Hasaranga also thrived with the ball. The 24-year-old stymied Namibia batters with a range of leg break pitches that led to Nicol Loftie-Eaton being dismissed from the crease, lbw. Hasaranga’s four overs also saw him bowl 11 dots. Another stingy showing will increase the chances of Sri Lanka’s order settling this one.

Fernando was 30 not out on Monday and he’s a clean striker who should boost that total this time. He’ll appreciate it if Bhanuka Rajapaksa maintains the form he established against Namibia, when he notched 42 runs off 27 balls. Sri Lanka have the strength in depth at the wicket to overwhelm most teams in the competition, but Ireland can resist if Campher enjoys another banner day.

He emerged from relative obscurity to topple a quartet of wickets in four balls against the Netherlands. The seamer bowled Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe, with the latter trio each being dismissed for a duck.

Ireland’s individual brilliance could inspire another memorable day, but it’s more likely Sri Lanka’s balanced team will win.