How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs Jacksonville State Football

Jacksonville State (3-1) looks to add to its three-game win streak from the fall as they make their spring season debut against Tennesee Tech (1-0) on Saturday at Burgess-Snow Field.

Tennessee Tech vs Jacksonville State Preview

Jacksonville State looks to continue its strong start from the fall they take on Tennessee Tech on Saturday. The Gamecocks haven’t played since Oct. 23, but get a chance to showcase their talents against the Golden Eagles.

Jacksonville State had quite the fall, keeping things relatively close with Florida State before beating up on Mercer, North Alabama and FIU. The Gamecocks ride that three-game win streak into their matchup with Tennesee Tech, albeit its been a while since they took the field.

Jacksonville State had their spring debut delayed against Tennessee State due to weather.

“The sport of football and providing an opportunity for our student-athletes to play this spring is important to the Ohio Valley Conference,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “We respect the decision for some of our member institutions to postpone games this weekend due to the localized nature of the storm and unique factors on each campus, including field type.”

Quarterback Zerrick Cooper has been a difference-maker for the Gamecocks thanks to his dual-threat ability. He’s accounted for six touchdowns (five rushing, one passing) this season.

Tennesee Tech started its season last week with a thrilling victory Austin Peay behind 17 fourth-quarter points. The Golden Eagles managed just 156 yards of offense in the victory, but still managed to capture the win.

“My hope is that all the teams get to put their best players out there every Saturday,” Dewayne Alexander said. “I think every coach will tell you that. We all understand it’s all still the reality, and it is what it is. We’ve been dealing with this since June when we brought our guys back. It’s been tests after tests and just been one big, giant, long season for us.”

Running back Davis Gist was a bright spot for the Golden Eagles in the win, rushing for 56 yards and a pair of touchdowns. However, he’ll likely want to improve his yards per carry average, notching just 2.8 per carry last week.

Jacksonville State is a large favorite for the matchup as a 13.5-point favorite. The total for the matchup is set at 55.5 points.