How to Watch Houston Texans Without Cable

The Houston Texans are looking to prove the doubters wrong and stay competitive despite some turmoil at the quarterback position.

In 2021, Texans games will be televised on CBS (13 games), Fox (3 games) or NFL Network (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Texans game online:

If You’re in the Texans Market

Note: Any nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Texans Channels Included: Fox, Fox 4K, CBS, NFL Network (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of every Texans game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package (100+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Texans games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games (not those on ESPN) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Texans Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NFL Network (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN

You can watch a live stream of every Texans game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Texans games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Texans Channels Included: Fox, CBS (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN

You can watch most Texans games (no NFL Network) with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN are included in every channel bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Texans games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Texans Channels Included: Fox, NFL Network (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: ESPN, NFL RedZone

You can watch a live stream of some Texans games (no CBS) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL RedZone, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Texans games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Texans Channels Included: Fox, NFL Network (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, ESPN, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Extra” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of some Texans games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Blue” channel package (45+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, you’ll need to add the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $20 (Orange + Blue) or $35 (with Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Texans games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

If You’re out of the Texans Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Texans games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch Texans games live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Texans games live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Texans 2021 Season Preview

When it comes to this season for the Houston Texans, much of the conversation pertains to Deshaun Watson. The former Pro Bowl quarterback and reigning passing yards leader was the subject of 22 civil suits filed in March and April. He’s denied any wrongdoing but his NFL future is uncertain. He’ll start Week 1 on the bench when the Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t expect him to play,” general manager Caserio said. “So I think our focus is on getting ready for Jacksonville, and that’s what the team is going to do. So our preparation has started earlier this week, the team is here we’re going to get going this morning with our first meeting, kind of initial meeting here, get ready for Jacksonville. … The whole team’s in a weight room with the morning lifts, so a lot of energy, a lot of juice in a weight room, so, you know, our focus is on getting ready for Jacksonville. It’ll be a formidable challenge for us and that’s what we’re gonna do.

“Like we’ve talked about it’s really day to day (with Watson) so we’ll take it one day at a time, but I wouldn’t anticipate him playing on Sunday and recalibrate here as we go.”

With Watson on the pine, the Texans have the lowest win total in the league, with the number set a just four. Well-traveled quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be Houston’s starter heading into the season.

“Not a very vocal guy, but first guy in, last one to leave,” Texans head coach David Culley said of Taylor. “I have seen him a little bit more going into 11th year more vocal than he has been. I think those experiences have helped him be in position to lead our football team.”

The Texans have been selling off pieces of late, sending cornerback Bradley Roby to the Saints and pass-rusher Shaq Lawson to the Jets.

“As long as we explain why we’re doing this and here’s how we can get this player on the team or here’s why it makes sense to do, then we go ahead and make a decision. You live with it, one way or another,” Texans GM Nick Caserio said.

Texans Schedule

Week 1: 9/12 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM

Week 2: 9/19 at Browns, 1 PM

Week 3: 9/23 vs. Panthers, 8:20 PM

Week 4: 10/3 at Bills, 1 PM

Week 5: 10/10 vs. Patriots, 1 PM

Week 6: 10/17 at Colts, 1 PM

Week 7: 10/24 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM

Week 8: 10/31 vs. Rams, 1 PM

Week 9: 11/7 at Dolphins, 1 PM

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: 11/21 at Titans, 1 PM

Week 12: 11/28 vs. Jets, 1 PM

Week 13: 12/5 vs. Colts, 1 PM

Week 14: 12/12 vs. Seahawks, 1 PM

Week 15: 12/19 at Jaguars, 1 PM

Week 16: 12/26 vs. Chargers, 1 PM

Week 17: 1/2 at 49ers, 4:05 PM

Week 18: 1/9 vs. Titans, 1 PM