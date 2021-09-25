How to Watch Texas vs Tech Football Game Live Online 2021

Texas Tech looks to move to 4-0 as they hit the road to take on rival Texas on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Texas Tech vs Texas online:

Texas Tech vs Texas Preview

Texas Tech is off to its first 3-0 start since 2017 and have a chance for four straight wins to start the year as they take on Texas on Saturday. If it’s anything like last year, this one should be a doozy. The Longhorns took home the win last year in overtime, besting the Red Raiders in Lubbock, 63-56.

“I felt like that L was one of the biggest of the season last year,” Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma told reporters, “and coach (Matt) Wells brings it up a lot — makes sure that we remember it, how we felt and how we didn’t close out that game. That’ll be a big emphasis this week: making it to the fourth quarter and if we have a lead or we don’t have a lead, just winning the fourth quarter overall.”

Texas Tech skipper Matt Wells feels like his team has enough motivation to erase the memory of that loss last year that he doesn’t need to mention it, despite what Ezukanma said.

“They don’t need to be reminded about last year. All the emotions and the feelings that come with that, we move on — we all do — but it’s a game and you do remember it.

“And certainly we want to put ourselves in the same position in terms of being in the game in the fourth quarter, and we will need to finish.”

Texas bounced back from its first loss of the season last week with a 58-0 throttling of Rice. The Longhorns racked up 620 yards of offense, 427 yards of that rushing.

“I wanted to try and touch all three phases really. When you watched it, I thought there was really good execution offensively. We had a couple breakdowns in protection that we need to get cleaned up,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “A lot of guys got to play and those are good building blocks moving forward.”

Texas opened as a nine-point favorite against Texas Tech but Sarkisian has lots of respect for Wells’ squad.

“We’re on to this one and we’re getting ready to play a very good Texas Tech team. I have a bunch of respect for Coach Wells. I think his team has bought into his style of play. The transfers they’ve brought in have been very beneficial to them. We’ve got our work cut out for us, for sure.”