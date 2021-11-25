Where to Watch ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Documentary Series 2021

A highly anticipated new documentary series directed and produced by Peter Jackson, “The Beatles: Get Back” is a three-part series that chronicles the legendary group’s making of their 1970 album “Let it Be.”

The three episodes, each two hours in length, will be available on Disney+ on November 25, 26 and 27:

The Beatles: Get Back | Official Trailer | Disney+ The official trailer for #TheBeatlesGetBack is here! The Disney+ original docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, will be arriving on Disney+ just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage, it provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed.

From Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson (“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy) comes a new documentary about arguably the greatest band in the history of music, The Beatles. Dropping over three nights on Disney+, the documentary “takes audiences back in time to the band’s January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history,” according to the Disney+ press release.

It continues:

The docuseries showcases The Beatles’ creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test. The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored.

What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humor, and creative genius. While plans derail and relationships are put to the test, some of the world’s most iconic songs are composed and performed. The docuseries features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be.” The three-part docuseries includes never-before-seen, restored footage that at times includes explicit language, mature themes, and smoking. Viewer discretion is advised.

In an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, Jackson said, “I tried to make a very honest movie,” adding, “It will blow your mind.”

He also pointed out that the band did not break up during this pivotal time, but the cracks were starting to show.

“The footage was shot in January 1969, and The Beatles didn’t really break up until September of that year,” said Jackson. “So it’s not that the band breaks up then (in January), even though there are ups and downs in that month. I didn’t have to manipulate the story. Because, fortunately, the story was built into the (existing footage) — the story of how they set out to do a recording and a live show, and have 14 new songs written in two weeks. … I was lucky the film already had enough drama from the real events that took place.”

And when asked about Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr’s reaction to the documentary, as the only surviving Beatles, Jackson said, ““It’s not the story the way they remember parts of it, because they don’t remember it; it was more than 50 years ago. They lived through it, but they can’t remember it — except the miserable part of breaking up in 1970 and all the acrimony. But they thought it was a very accurate portrayal of the band and that made me think: ‘I’ve achieved my goal.’ We could balance things and add context, which is critically important in this film.”

“The Beatles: Get Back” documentary drops November 25, November 26 and November 27 on Disney+.