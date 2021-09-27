How to Watch ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5 Online

Hit medical drama “The Good Doctor” is back with its fifth season, premiering Monday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Good Doctor” Season 5 online:

‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5 Preview





Play



Season 5 Trailer – The Good Doctor With new beginnings come new challenges. Don’t miss an unforgettable season of The Good Doctor, premiering Monday, Sept 27. Subscribe: goo.gl/mo7HqT 2021-09-14T00:04:05Z

When we last saw the intrepid doctors and nurses of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) found out that his wife was seeing someone new, so he sold his wedding ring to pay for surgery supplies. Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie highmore) gave Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) a peptalk about her patient who was developing complications wiht her gallbladder cancer and Claire eventually saved the patient’s life. Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) confessed to Dr. Mateo Rendon Osma (Osvaldo Benavides) about her PTSD and in turn, he revealed that there is a warrant out for his arrest for marijuana possession. Then after saving a baby’s life, Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) decided to stay at the hospital and proposed to Shaun, who said yes.

When the show returns for its fifth season, “Shaun and Lea’s upcoming engagement party has everyone in a festive mood after their return from Guatemala. Meanwhile, a young single mother learns her son may have contracted his cancer from a surprising source, and Mateo finds out if his previous issues in America will be resolved,” according to the ABC press release. The season premiere also features guest star Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison.

Then on Oct. 4 comes “Piece of Cake,” whose description reads, “Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team race to save a pregnant woman’s baby and find her current situation as a convicted felon complicates it even more than they realize. Meanwhile, the hospital takes on some unexpected changes that the staff are not prepared for.” This episode features guest stars Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison, Lyndon Smith as Abby Clemmis, Blessing Adedijo as Madeline Cross, Constance Ejuma as Esther and Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva.

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer David Shore teased that a lot of relationships will be breaking new ground.

“All of a sudden, [Shaun and Lea] are looking at a lifetime together, and we’ll see how that affects feelings and how that affects the relationship,” said Shore, adding, “[We’ll explore] when you’re a committed couple, and then you’re a really committed couple.”

He also addressed the new romance between Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee), saying, “One thing you don’t want to give up when you make a couple a couple is what made them so fantastic before. We don’t want to lose that working dynamic. We want to keep enjoying that. But things do change, and they are very, very different people, which makes their relationship tricky to navigate.”

“The Good Doctor” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.