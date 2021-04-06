How to Watch The Masters Online Without Cable 2021

The azaleas will be on full display as the Masters return to its traditional April date, welcoming the world’s best golfers to Augusta National Golf Course this week with a green jacket on the line.

TV coverage of the 2021 Masters will be on ESPN (Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m. ET) and CBS (Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET).

But if you don’t have cable, or you’re looking for coverage that is far more comprehensive than the TV broadcasts, here are some different ways that you can watch the Masters live online. Note that Masters.com will also have coverage, but those streams haven’t always been the most reliable, so we’ll look at some alternate options here:

While the television broadcasts only start about halfway through each round and won’t show every golfer evenly, you can watch four different live streams (Featured Groups; Holes 4, 5 & 6; Amen Corner Live; and Holes 15 & 16) all day for all four rounds of the Masters on ESPN+ right here:

In addition to comprehensive Masters coverage, ESPN+ also has Saturday-Sunday coverage of most other PGA Tour events, 60 years of The Masters Official Films, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 a month or $49.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Masters live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of both the CBS TV broadcast on the weekend and three different Masters streams for the entirety of the tournament (Featured Groups; Amen Corner; Holes 15 & 16) via the Prime Paramount+ Channel.

You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Masters live on the Amazon Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: To find the live Masters coverage, go to the “Your Channels” section inside the Amazon Prime Video app or website, then select the Paramount+ channel. Then go to the “2021 Masters Tournament” row to select one of the featured streams (Featured Groups, Amen Corner or Holes 15 & 16), or select “Watch Live: Your Local Station” to watch the CBS broadcast.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel and three different featured Masters streams for the whole tournament (Featured Groups; Amen Corner; Holes 15 & 16) via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Masters live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

If you just want to watch the TV broadcasts, you can watch a live stream of ESPN, CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the TV broadcasts of the Masters live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games and events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Another option if you want to watch the TV broadcasts, AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and CBS are included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the TV broadcasts of the Masters live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Masters 2021 Preview

Dustin Johnson won his first green jacket at Augusta National Golf Course just six months ago and will try for another as the Masters move back to its traditional April date this week.

Johnson is aiming to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as a repeat Masters champion.

“It wouldn’t bother me if I only had it for a day,” Johnson said of his short stint as the defending champion at Augusta. “I’ve got one, and five months, a year, one month, a day, it doesn’t really make a difference to me. Probably the coolest thing was when I went back up to Augusta and got to wear my jacket when I was on property.”

A name to watch will be Jordan Spieth, who is coming off his first win in 82 events. The 2015 Masters champ has had something click in his game and looks like a strong contender.

“There’s some key moments here and there, different time periods where I felt like things were turning around,” he said. “There’s also moments I look back on where I hit balls till my hands bled and I wasn’t doing the right thing and I just went home thought about it. Lost sleep. This sport can take you a lot of different directions.”

Speith is listed at +1,150 to win the tournament, behind only Dustin Johnson (+950).

Another top contender in the field is Jon Rahm, who welcomed his first child last week. Rahm’s best finish at the event was fourth in 2018.

And then there’s Rory McIlroy, who still needs a green jacket to complete his grand slam, joining a small club to complete the feat the includes Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Nicklaus and Woods.

“It’s just a matter of, you know, getting out of my own way and letting it happen,” McIlroy said. “You have to go out and earn it. You can’t just rely on people saying that you’re going to win one. Greg Norman never did. Ernie Els never did. There are a lot of great people that have played this game that have never won a green jacket. It’s not a foregone conclusion.”

Masters odds (Top 20 contenders)

Dustin Johnson +950

Jordan Spieth +1150

Bryson DeChambeau +1150

Justin Thomas +1250

Jon Rahm +1250

Rory McIlroy +1900

Patrick Cantlay +2050

Xander Schauffele +2600

Brooks Koepka +2800

Collin Morikawa +3150

Viktor Hovland +3500

Paul Casey +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Patrick Reed +3500

Webb Simpson +3500

Cam Smith +3500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000

Sungjae Im +4150

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Hideki Matsuyama +5000