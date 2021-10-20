How to Watch Thunder Games Live Online

The Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves in the midst of a rebuild- and will continue to do exactly that this season. They are a team that is filled with promise, but it is still a few years away from truly reaping any benefits.

In 2021-22, most Thunder games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Oklahoma), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Thunder game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Thunder Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Oklahoma

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Bally Sports Oklahoma (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Thunder game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Thunder Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Thunder games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Thunder games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Thunder Season Preview 2021-22

If patience is a money, Thunder GM is Sam Presti would be one of the richest men in the world. This is the beginning of Year Two of the Thunder rebuild and there are many that are slowly growing weary of a process that is slowly not seeing any results.

The team is still looking to find an identity with players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Aleksej Pokusevski, Darius Bazley and top-pick Josh Giddey. Yet there are still many more growing pains expected for a town that still remembers a team that was competing to be amongst the elite in the Western Conference just a few years ago.

The problem with this approach is that there is no exact formula to success. Although it sounds very noble and a more organic way of growing a successful side, will time permit it to occur. Presti believes that this approach is necessary as it “identifies with the city”. The problem with this is that this approach does not identify with the reality of the modern NBA. The dynamics of the league have prevented for this type of growth to be prevalent as the free agent market being the way to success for many teams on a short or medium-term basis by loading up on talent in relatively quick fashion.

Mark Daigneault will have have his work cut out. He knows awfully well that development is not a straight line and the timelines for several of these players can either see them become major contributors or potential chips when the trade deadline comes looming.

The team will have one solid aspect to their game and it is in the backcourt with Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort leading the way. Despite missing out on half of last season due to a plantar fasciitis injury, he was able to contribute a great deal since arriving as part of the Paul George trade.

Gilgeous-Alexander did enough to convince the Thunder to sign him to a five-year, $172 million max extension. This made him the team’s centerpiece after averaging 23.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds last season.

All signs are pointing to OKC ending up with the first back-to-back losing seasons since the franchise relocated to Seattle.

As it was said before, the good times are not rolling in OKC. They will not be rolling for a while. What is worse, they will miss out on the playoffs once again. By a lot. 23-59.