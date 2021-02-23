WATCH: Tiger Woods’ Car Crash Video Shows His Badly Damaged SUV

A video was released of the Tiger Woods’ car crash which showed his SUV in pieces after he was extricated with the jaws of life Tuesday, February 23.

Woods was the driver and only occupant when his car flipped. Officials have not said how severe the PGA golfer’s injuries were, saying only that he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Woods’ agents told ESPN he was in surgery for “multiple leg injuries.”

Here is video from the aftermath of crash:

Several News Outlets Shared Aerial Footage in the Aftermath of the Crash Which Showed Details of Woods’ SUV

Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital after being injured in a car crash in Los Angeles LA County Sheriff's Department said: "Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics" Read more: https://t.co/tqMOg374Lc pic.twitter.com/svgWt7rkQ3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 23, 2021

Sky News shared video footage from the scene of the scene of the Tiger Woods’ crash, which captured images of the “major damage” to Woods’ SUV and the road on which he crashed. The video shows a smashed windshield and the SUV in multiple pieces after Woods was extricated from the vehicle.

It happened on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes a little after 7 a.m. local time Tuesday, February 23. LASD confirmed it was Woods involved in the crash early Tuesday afternoon.

“Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital after being injured in a car crash in Los Angeles,” Sky News wrote on Twitter. “LA County Sheriff’s Department said: ‘Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics'”

A video of Woods and Dwayne Wade was also posted on Twitter, which showed the two golfing together just yesterday.

prayers out to tiger woods. just yesterday he was golfing with dwyane wade pic.twitter.com/MlPhNeavaF — buckets (@buckets) February 23, 2021

“prayers out to tiger woods. just yesterday he was golfing with dwyane wade,” the post said.

Wade, a former NBA player for the Miami Heat, filmed the video with Woods in the background. He said he was thankful for the opportunity to golf with Woods and thanked Woods for “teaching me something.”

“How good am I? Or how bad am I?” Wade asks Woods on the video.

“Uh, good?” Woods answers, and shakes his head with a grin.

Both men laugh, and Woods adds “We’re getting better.”

“We’re getting better, so everybody be on the lookout,” Wade responds.

Photos Show Tiger Woods’ Car in Pieces Following the Accident & Extrication With the ‘Jaws of Life,’

#BREAKING: Tiger Woods Injured in Single Car Crash in L.A., Extracted with Jaws of Life https://t.co/VxxstLPEnX — TMZ (@TMZ) February 23, 2021

Woods was the only person involved in the rollover crash. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the crash.

Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter shared an aerial photo of the vehicle.

“Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling ‘multiple leg injuries,'” he wrote on Twitter.

Chris Vannini, a reporter for The Athletic, shared a CNN screen grab which showed Woods’ vehicle in pieces.

“Here’s Tiger Woods’ car,” he wrote.

Prayers going up for the golf legend @TigerWoods, my heart goes out to his family, keep them lifted y'all 🙏🏾#tigerwoods #theGOAT pic.twitter.com/jpiGd6EAgs — Rashad C. Jackson (@BigbullEnt) February 23, 2021

Another person shared a photo of Woods’ SUV after the crash and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Prayers going up for the golf legend @TigerWoods, my heart goes out to his family, keep them lifted y’all #tigerwoods #theGOAT,” Rashad C. Jackson wrote on Twitter.

LASD Confirmed Woods Was the Only Person Involved in the Rollover Crash, But They Did Not Immediately Say What Caused the Accident

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputies said in a statement:

On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage. The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Tiger Woods’ Car Crash Sends Him to the Hospital With Injuries

