How to Watch Timberwolves Games Without Cable

A young, talented, and deep Minnesota Timberwolves team will look to sneak into the NBA playoffs from a stacked Western Conference this season.

In 2021-22, most Timberwolves games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports North, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports North), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Timberwolves game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Timberwolves Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports North

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Bally Sports North (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Timberwolves game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Timberwolves Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Timberwolves games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Timberwolves games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Timberwolves Season Preview 2021-22

If everyone stays healthy, Minnesota has a plethora of talent to work with under head coach Chris Finch, who enters his first full season at the helm.

Finch took over for Ryan Saunders and led the Wolves to an 11-11 mark in their final 22 games per NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner. The Wolves finished 23-49 overall but only had eight games with all three of the team’s top players together, Aschburner noted.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell all healthy and on the floor each night could move things forward for the Wolves this season. Towns, a two-time All-Star, averaged a double double of 24.8 points and 10.6 rebounds in 50 games. Edwards, the top pick in the 2020 draft, scored 19.3 points per game and grabbed 4.7 rebounds per game in 72 contests. Russell, a former No. 2 pick, averaged 19 points and 5.8 assists in 42 games.

Fellow starter Malik Beasley scored 19.6 points per game and grabbed 4.4 rebounds per night in 37 games. He never started a game with all three of the aforementioned players on the floor, Aschburner wrote.

Beasley didn’t have a strong preseason this year as the Pioneer Press’ Jace Frederick noted. The Wolves will start Jaden McDaniels instead of Beasley but haven’t determined a fifth starter according to the Star Tribune’s Kent Youngblood. Candidates for the fifth spot could go to Jarred Vanderbilt, Josh Okogie, or Taurean Prince per Youngblood.

“Obviously you want to have as much well-defined roles as possible,” Finch said per Youngblood. “But if we don’t have a traditional starting five, and if we go matchup-to-matchup, that’s just how we’re gonna do it. It’s up to the guys to be professional and ready. They’re still gonna play. It may just change somewhat how they play. And then they’re gonna have every opportunity to earn their way into a bigger role.”

Coming off the bench, the Wolves also have guards Jordan McLaughlin and Jaylen Nowell, rookie forward Leandro Bolmaro from Argentina, and post Naz Reid. The Wolves also have guard Patrick Beverley, who made the Western Conference finals with the Los Angeles Clippers last season before landing with the Wolves via two trades. Minnesota also have Jake Layman and Twin Cities native McKinley Wright IV, rounding out its roster.

The key for the Wolves lies in getting its defensive play on track after ranking 28th in the NBA last season.