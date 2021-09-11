How to Watch Titans Games Without Cable

The Tennessee Titans will look to improve upon a promising 2020 campaign that saw them win 11 games before bowing out of the playoffs in the first round.

In 2021, Titans games will be televised on CBS (14 games), NBC (1 game), ESPN (1 game) or NFL Network (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Titans game online:

If You’re in the Titans Market

Note: Any nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TVs, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Titans Channels Included: CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network (CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: Fox, Fox 4K, NFL RedZone (“Sports Plus” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of every Titans game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package (100+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Titans games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games (not those on ESPN) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Titans Channels Included: CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network (CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: Fox

You can watch a live stream of every Titans game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Titans games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Titans Channels Included: CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: Fox

You can watch most Titans games (no NFL Network) with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN are included in every channel bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Titans games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Titans Channels Included: NBC, ESPN, NFL Network (NBC is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: Fox, NFL RedZone (in the “Sports Extra” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of some Titans games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Blue” channel package (45+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, you’ll need to add the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $20 (Orange + Blue) or $35 (with Sports Extra):

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Titans games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Titans Channels Included: ESPN, NFL Network

Other NFL Channels Included: Fox, NFL RedZone

You can watch a live stream of some Titans games (no CBS or NBC) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL RedZone, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Titans games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

If You’re out of the Titans Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Titans games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch Titans games live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Titans games live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Titans 2021 Season Preview

The Titans enjoyed their best season in 12 years in 2020, going 11-5 before succumbing to the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the playoffs.

But the offseason, along with its NFL’s decreasing salary cap, saw the departures of several key contributors from last year’s squad. Gone are tight end Jonnu Smith, wide receiver Corey Davis, safety Kenny Vaccaro, cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Malcolm Butler, and defensive linemen Jack Crawford, DaQuan Jones and Jadeveon Clowney.

To compensate for the losses of Smith and Davis, Titans general manager Jon Robinson dealt for seven-time Pro Bowl wideout Julio Jones, 32, sending a pair of draft picks to the Atlanta Falcons.

“He’s always around the football,” Robinson said of Jones, according to The Washington Post. “He’s good against man cover guys. He has good instincts in zone. He fit … what we are about. And he has a really cool personality, a ton of confidence and a swagger we are excited to work with.”

Among active players, Jones ranks second in career receiving yards (12,896), third in career catches (848) and 10th in career touchdown grabs (60). Across nine games last year, he made 51 catches for 771 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

“We are in constant communication on what I am expecting, what I am seeing from in the pocket,” Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill said of Jones ahead of the season, according to TennesseeTitans.com. “How I am expecting him to come out of certain routes, and the adjustments to make. And now that we have been able to get on the field a few times, (I’m) getting his body language down, and his speed.”

Tannehill and star running back Derrick Henry powered the Titans to one of the league’s best offenses in 2020; they gained 6,343 yards from scrimmage, more than every team but the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the defense struggled, surrendering 6,372 yards, the league’s fourth-worst mark. In the offseason, Robinson tried to overcome key losses in the secondary by signing Janoris Jenkins and drafting fellow cornerback Caleb Farley or Virginia Tech in the first round.

Addressing holes in the defensive front, the GM signed defensive ends Denico Autry and Bud Dupree; the latter accumulated 8 sacks across 11 contests last year before suffering a torn ACL.

“I did some research on him as a person and what kind of guy he was. He has a great work ethic,” Robinson said of Dupree, per The Washington Post. “There were several pass rushers available on the free agent market, but he checked every box for us.”