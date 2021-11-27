How to Watch Troy vs Georgia State Football 2021

The Troy State Trojans will visit Georgia State on Saturday over at Center Parc Stadium in a Sun Belt Conference matchup.

Troy vs Georgia State Football 2021 Preview

These two conference rivals face off in the final week of the season with two different outlooks. For the visiting Troy Trojans, they are looking to win in order to be able to be bowl eligible.

For them, this game is crucial after having lost big to Appalachian State 45-7 on Senior Day. What was more disappointing was that they were in the lead at one point. Gunnar Watson connected with Deshon Stoudemire for a 37-yard touchdown pass to give them a 7-3 edge.

The problem was that things fell apart for them when App State scored 42 unanswered points in the next three quarters. With that victory, the Mountaineers were able to clinch the Sun Belt East and now face Louisiana on December 4th.

This was the last straw for the administration and Chip Lindsey was fired as head coach of the team after three years at the helm. Lindsey had an overall record of 15-19 during his three seasons at Troy. He was brought in as head coach in 2019 after former head coach Neal Brown took the head coach position at West Virginia.

Troy would see the debut of defensive coordinator Brandon Hall as their interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

For Georgia State, this game will also be the culmination of a season that will see them in a bowl for a third consecutive time. It will also mark the last time that many of the team’s seniors will step on to the field for their program.

The Panthers have won five of their last six games, with the only loss in that stretch a 21-17 defeat at 24th-ranked Louisiana in which GSU led until the final three minutes. What is also of note is that three of GSU’s previous five wins were on the road.

The 6-5 Panthers are coming off a big win against Arkansas State 28-20. This fifth win in conference play was equaled the most that they were able to get in this program’s history.

rushed for 282 yards, including a career-high 125 yards and two touchdowns by Williams, but dominating defense was story of the Panthers’ 28-20 win over Arkansas State.

The Panthers held Arkansas State to just 270 total yards, the sixth-lowest figure in program history and the fourth game in the last two seasons in which GSU has held a team under 300 yards. Georgia State set school records by holding the Red Wolves to -3 yards rushing and by making 15 tackles for loss.

This performance confirming that they are amongst the top 15 defenses in the FBS this season.