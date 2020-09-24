WATCH: Trump Greeted With Boos, ‘Vote Him Out,’ As He Pays Respects to Ginsburg

President Donald Trump was met with boos and chants of “vote him out” when he paid his respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lay in repose at the front steps of the Supreme Court building on Thursday, September 24.

Ginsburg died on September 18 and Trump is likely to announce his nominee for her successor on Saturday, as Democrats cry hypocrisy over the so-called “McConnell rule” about nominating a justice in the last months before a presidential election.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Was Greeted With a Deafening Chorus of Boos When He Arrived at the Supreme Court Steps

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Supreme Court to pay their respects to #RBG. Sound on to listen to the crowd react as they realize he’s there.https://t.co/8Y3m4usODV pic.twitter.com/rQU8F8seew — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) September 24, 2020

Uncharacteristically wearing a protective mask, Trump arrived at the Supreme Court steps at around 10 a.m. Thursday to pay his respects to Ginsburg.

In videos posted by several Twitter users, as soon as Trump’s presence was known, a deafening chorus of boos arose. Trump remained impassive.

Crowd chants ‘Vote Him Out’ as Trump (purportedly) is paying his respects to #RBG #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/3yAmqNF8Rz — terry stay home and wash hands (@tjcpigpen) September 24, 2020

One user captured a loud chant of “Vote him out” as Trump stood paying his respects.

Republicans for Joe Biden posted video of the raucous crowd booing Trump, adding, “RBG would approve.”

Another video Trump & Melania Trump at the Supreme Court as Americans boo & shout "Vote him out!" Trump is unsteady as he gets a taste of how the majority of Americans feel about his grotesque & corrupt occupation of our government#RuthBaderGinsburg would approve pic.twitter.com/eOKk9kVzYX — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) September 24, 2020

An account called Riot Womenn agreed. “Trump is unsteady as he gets a taste of how the majority of Americans feel about his grotesque and corrupt occupation of our government,” they wrote. Ginsburg “would approve.”

Trump Called Ginsburg an ‘Amazing Woman’ When He Learned of Her Death; He Has Since Suggested Her Dying Wish Was Written by Nancy Pelosi or Adam Schiff

President Trump on death of Justice Ginsburg: "She just died? Wow. I didn't know that…She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm actually sad to hear that." pic.twitter.com/6oKuL671qO — CSPAN (@cspan) September 19, 2020

Trump first learned of Ginsburg’s death after a rally in Bemidji, Minnesota, at which he spoke glowingly of the two Supreme Court nominations he has passed.

Trump appeared genuinely surprised by the news when approached by a reporter that night, CNN reported.

“She led an amazing life. What else can you say?” Trump said. “She was an amazing woman whether you agree or not she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life.”

Ginsburg’s last wish, as conveyed by her granddaughter, Clara Spera, was: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Trump suggested, with no evidence, in the following days that Ginsburg did not actually make the statement, the New York Times reported.

“I don’t know that she said that, or if that was written out by Adam Schiff, and Schumer and Pelosi,” Trump told Fox & Friends. “That came out of the wind. It sounds so beautiful, but that sounds like a Schumer deal, or maybe Pelosi or Shifty Schiff.”

