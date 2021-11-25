How to Watch Tuskegee vs Alabama State Turkey Day Classic 2021

The 97th Turkey Day Classic is on deck for Thanksgiving as Tuskegee and Alabama State face off.

Tuskegee vs Alabama State 2021 Preview

The Thanksgiving tradition that is the Turkey Day Classic is back for the first time in nearly a decade as Alabama State and Tuskegee renew their festive rivalry. Tuskegee has a 61-34-4 lead in the series. The two sides most recently squared off in 2019, although that meeting came in September. While Alabama State has won the last two, the game is always competitive, with the last four being decided by one score.

“This is exciting news for our fans and alumni,” former Alabama State athletics director Jennifer Lynne Williams said when the contest was announced last March. “Alabama State and Tuskegee have a longstanding tradition of playing on Thanksgiving Day, with the game being one of the most historic classics in the country. We look forward to hosting them again at ASU Stadium.”

Tuskegee enters the matchup having lost their last three games consecutively, including a 52-23 loss to Miles. The Golden Tigers have had nearly three weeks off since that loss.

Alabama State enters the matchup 4-6, having snapped a four-game losing streak of their own before beating Texas Southern last week. The Hornets racked up 363 yards of offense, the majority of that coming on the ground, with Jacory Merritt collecting 106 yards on 14 carries.

It hasn’t been an easy season for the Hornets, who fired their head coach Donald Hill-Eley earlier this month. Hill-Eley went 20-21 in four-plus seasons after taking over following an 0-5 start in 2017.

“We want to thank coach Eley for his seven years of service and commitment to Alabama State and wish him the best in the future,” Alabama State athletic director Jason Cable said in a statement.

The win against Texas Southern was the first for interim head coach Travis Pearson, who played at Alabama State.

“It feels good anytime I can help our university,” Pearson said. “It ain’t about me, it’s about those guys in the locker room. Relentless, believing and saying, ‘Hey, Coach, I got your back, we’re gonna get this done.'”

The Hornets inserted Joe Ownes Jr. for his first start of the season and he was solid, passing for 150 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

“We knew Texas Southern coming in didn’t do a bunch on defense, just quarters and cover one,” Pearson said. “I thought Joe, with his understanding of the game, would capitalize tremendously.”