How to Watch Twins Games Online Without Cable 2021

Following a second-consecutive AL Central title but also another disappointing playoff exit, the Minnesota Twins enter the new season\ with hopes of taking another step forward in 2021.

Twins games in ’21 will be locally televised on Bally Sports North (rebranded from Fox Sports North), while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports North), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Twins game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports North, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Twins game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while Bally Sports North and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Twins game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Twins games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Twins games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Twins games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Twins games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Twins games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Twins 2021 Season Preview

The Twins won the AL Central with a 36-24 mark in last year’s pandemic-shortened campaign, bowing out of the playoffs with a two-game wild-card series loss to the Houston Astros.

While they saw the departures of a pair of stalwarts in outfielder Eddie Rosario and righty reliever Trevor May over the offseason, the Twins added to their roster primarily through one-year deals, perhaps in an effort to preserve their considerable cap space for 2022’s potent free-agent crop.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, lefty starter J.A. Happ, righty starter Matt Shoemaker, and righty relievers Hansel Robles and Alex Colomé all joined on one-year pacts. Slugging designated hitter Nelson Cruz returned to the team on a one-year deal worth $10.5 million.

While Minnesota did little to improve an offense that ranked 10th in runs in the American League a season ago, the addition of Simmons should vastly improve the team’s defense.

“There aren’t a lot of defenders about whom the average fan can pick up with the naked eye — ‘Oh, he’s special. He’s different.’ This guy, you can see it,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said of the 31-year-old shortstop, according to the Star Tribune. “The other day, he was taking ground balls, and there was a line drive where he knocked it down with his glove and grabbed it out of the air. That’s not normal. Most guys can’t do that.”

Simmons enjoyed his most productive offensive season in 2018, when he hit .292/.337/.417 with 11 home runs, 75 RBI and 10 steals for the Los Angeles Angels.

The four-time Gold Glove winner will push Eddie Rosario over to second base and, with third baseman Josh Donaldson, form arguably baseball’s best defensive left side of the infield.

“He’s an elite shortstop in our game, and I’m definitely excited to play alongside of him,” Donaldson said, according to ESPN. “I think that we’ll be able to make some nice plays throughout the year.”

The Twins clubhouse suffered a tragic loss just days before the season; bench coach Mike Bell passed away at age 46 due to kidney cancer on March 26. He joined Minnesota in December 2019 after years working for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“You can’t replace Mike Bell,” Falvey said, according to MLB.com. “There’s just no way. I know many of our staff members are already taking on a lot of the responsibilities that Mike had when he was here in terms of baseball responsibilities. But we’re never going to replace the person. He’s going to be with us all year.”

