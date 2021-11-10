Where to Watch UCF vs Robert Morris Basketball 2021

The UCF Knights and Robert Morris Colonials get their respective 2021-22 seasons underway on Wednesday night when they meet at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Robert Morris vs UCF Preview

The UCF Knights kick-off their 2021-22 campaign on Wednesday night when they host the Horizon League’s Robert Morris Colonials in Orlando, Florida.

The Knights will be bringing to the floor an experienced roster, with the players that accounted for 97 percent of their points scored and 96 percent of their minutes played during the 2020-2021 season returning this year.

UCF’s backcourt will consist of veteran sharpshooters Darius Perry, Brandon Mahan, and Darin Green Jr. Perry, a senior, ranked seventh in scoring in the American Athletic Conference last season with 14.7 points per game. Mahan, also a senior guard, averaged 12.3 ppg, connected on 43.8 percent from three-point range, and was ranked sixth in the country with a 90.6 percent free-throw shooting rate. Green Jr., a junior, averaged 11.3 ppg and hit 53 three-pointers in 23 games last season.

Perry, Mahan, and Green Jr. will be joined by freshman point guard Darius Johnson, who comes to UCF as a four-star recruit by both Rivals and ESPN. Johnson averaged 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists per game as a junior for Episcopal High School in Virginia in 2019-20.

The Knights’ frontcourt will be led by Isaiah Adams, who is back following a stellar first year that saw him garner AAC All-Freshman recognition for averaging 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game last season. UCF’s frontline will also be bolstered by senior forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong, who transferred from UNLV where he was a three-year starter.

Robert Morris enters their second season in the Horizon League following a rough debut stint that saw them go 4-15 overall with a 3-12 record in conference last season. It was a challenging campaign for the Colonials who saw their league-leading scorer, forward AJ Bramah, leave the team during the season and ultimately transfer out to Nevada.

Senior forward Kahliel Spears and sophomore guard Kam Farris are the two returning starters for the Colonials. Spears was third in scoring on the team last season, averaging 9.9 ppg, and ranked fourth in the Horizon League with 1.28 blocks per game. Farris averaged 8.3 ppg and connected on 46 percent from beyond the arc.

The Colonials will have a lot of new blood on their roster this season, as they welcome nine new players, including graduate transfers Rasheem Dunn and Ferron Flavors Jr. Dunn played for St. Johns and St. Francis Brooklyn, tallying a total of 1,407 career points, while Flavors Jr. joins Robert Morris after a stint with Oklahoma State.

Robert Morris head coach Andy Toole will be tasked with bringing the new collection of players together.

“We’ve got to kind of microwave connectivity,” Toole said. “This group has been really good so far in their desire to figure out how we can get connected, create some chemistry and do it as quickly as possible. I don’t think it’s fully there yet, but guys are open to that.

“It will all get shaken up when those lights go on, and we’ll see who’s ready and who’s not.”

The Colonials will be tested right out of the gate during a season-opening three-game road trip that includes a matchup with No. 10 Kentucky on Friday.