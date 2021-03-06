How to Watch UFC 259 PPV on Firestick

Buy UFC 259

It’s a championship triple-header at UFC 259 with a trio of belts on the line for what should be an outstanding Saturday night of fights from Las Vegas.

The UFC 259 PPV card starts at 10 p.m. ET start time. Here’s a guide on how to watch Adesanya vs Blachowicz, Nunes vs Anderson, Yan vs Sterling and all the fights on your Firestick or Fire TV:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch UFC 259 on Firestick or Fire TV

1) Buy the UFC 259 PPV right here 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV 3a) If you already have the ESPN app, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the ESPN app, go to the “Search” tab (magnifying glass icon) on the top-left 4a) Start to type “ESPN” until you find it 4b) If your Firestick is compatible with voice search, you can also use that to search for the ESPN app 5) Select the ESPN app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the ESPN app 7) Select the settings icon (gear symbol) in upper-right corner 8) Select “ACCOUNT INFORMATION” then “ESPN ACCOUNT” 9) Sign in with the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV 10) Go to the “FEATURED” tab and select either the UFC 259 prelims or the UFC 259 main card to start watching

How Much Does UFC 259 Cost?

By itself, the UFC 259 PPV costs $69.99. However, if you don’t already have ESPN+, or you only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes one year of ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 259 PPV for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings.

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 259?

If you don’t want to watch on a Firestick or Fire TV, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 259 Preview

There are three championship belts on the line Saturday night at UFC 259, highlighted by Israel Adesanya — “The Last Stylebender” — taking on Jan Błachowicz in the main event for the light heavyweight title.

In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes looks to improve her GOAT resume as she takes on challenger Megan Anderson as a heavy favorite. UFC president Dana White says Nunes looks better than ever — a scary prospect for the rest of the UFC.

“She’s one of my all-time favorites,” White said of Nunes. “She doesn’t care who she’s fighting, she’ll fight anybody. One of the sweetest people that you’ll ever meet, very, very easy to deal with, but once she steps inside the octagon, she’s an absolute savage.

“What’s scary about her right now is Dan Lambert, the guy that runs her team, is saying he doesn’t understand why but she looks better than she’s ever looked in this camp, and she was dropping guys in camp. So this is gonna be interesting.”

Anderson knows she’s a big underdog, but is embracing the opportunity.

“I don’t really think about it, to be honest,” Anderson said. “I just see it as another fight. There’s just gold on the line this time.”

The other belt on the line is in the bantamweight division, as Petr Yan defends his title against Aljamain Sterling. There’s been some trash talk, but Yan made sure to note he’s not getting caught up in it.

“I don’t have any conflict with him; I just want to beat his curly head,” Yan said. “To be honest, I’m not really noticing him, not even at the press conference. He doesn’t seem visible to me.”

Full UFC 259 Card

Israel Adesanya -240 vs. Jan Blachowicz (c) +200, light heavyweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -1100 vs. Megan Anderson +700, women’s featherweight championship

Petr Yan (c) -120 vs. Aljamain Sterling +100, bantamweight championship

Islam Makhachev -370 vs. Drew Dober +300, lightweights

Aleksandar Rakic -160 vs. Thiago Santos +135, light heavyweights

Casey Kenney -135 vs. Dominick Cruz +115, bantamweights

Song Yadong -150 vs. Kyler Phillips +125, bantamweights

Askar Askarov -125 vs. Joseph Benavidez +105, flyweights

Amanda Lemos -220 vs. Livinha Souza +180, women’s strawweights

Jordan Espinosa -125 vs. Tim Elliott +105, flyweights

Carlos Ulberg -240 vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu +200, light heavyweights

Sean Brady -210 vs. Jake Matthews +175, welterweights

Kai Kara-France -135 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +115, flyweights

Uros Medic -170 vs. Aalon Cruz +145, lightweights

Mario Bautista -230 vs. Trevin Jones +190, bantamweights