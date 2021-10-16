How to Watch North Carolina A&T vs Kennesaw State Football 2021

The Kennesaw State Owls host the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia. For the Owls this is their annual Homecoming game as they look to continue their stellar season.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on Nexstar affiliates, but anyone in the US can also watch North Carolina A&T vs Kennesaw State live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch North Carolina A&T vs Kennesaw State live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

North Carolina A&T vs Kennesaw State Preview

This is the first time in which these two sides face each other despite being members of the Big South Conference. It will be a matchup between the unstoppable force meeting the immovable object.

For North Carolina A&T, they are in no way a scrub or that proverbial sacrificial lamb in a Homecoming game. After starting the season 0-2, the Aggies rattled off three consecutive victories and would be poised to come away with a potential upset.

While all the news focuses on what JR Smith is doing on the school’s golf team, the football squad deserves its own praise with its recent run of success.

The big issue with them, however, is that their fate away from home as they only won three out of their last away from Truist Stadium.

For the Aggies, the main priority is to find ways to stop the run.

“It’s going to be a big ballgame, period. They’re a run team, and we like to stop the run. They are very good. They are nationally ranked,” said head coach Sam Washington. “They are a good opponent, but it’s a challenge I think we are up to, and we are looking forward to going down there and just competing”.

Washington also talked about the main storyline as the best rush defense in the Big South faces the best rush offense.

“Honestly it’s fun for me. We’re the number one rush defense, and they’re the number one rushing offense, so that’s going to set the tempo of the ballgame. We will face the challenge with our heads up, and we have to be very disciplined and tackle well. I think those are the two things that will determine our fate.”

For KSU, they want to continue their level of play in the conference portion of their season and this want to continue to build on their actual three-game winning streak.

Offensively, the Owls prove to be a force. One of the keys is to be successful on the ground. Kennesaw State have the second best ground games in the country. The team is also a since week 11 of the 2015 season, Kennesaw State accumulated some gaudy numbers and find themselves in the middle of a 64 game streak with over more than 150 yards rushing.

Part of that success is due to quarterback Xavier Shepherd. The sophomore quarterback is second in the FCS with nine rushing touchdowns this season. In their win over Hampton, Shepherd established a new rushing record for quarterbacks in the Big South with 179 yards, while scoring three touchdowns.

This comes off the heels of his 131-yard performance against Jacksonville State the week before that.