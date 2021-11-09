Where to Watch UNC Greensboro vs NC A&T Basketball 2021

The Mike Jones Era at UNC Greensboro officially gets underway Tuesday night when the Spartans take on in-state foe North Carolina A&T.

North Carolina A&T vs UNC Greensboro Preview

For North Carolina A&T, the beginning of the season also marks the start of a new era in the program as they are now part of the Big South Conference. For coach Will Jones, it is a bit of a trip down memory lane as he will be facing old friends and colleagues from the early stages of his coaching career.

The present marks a season that does have some positives, but there is a great deal of work that has to be done in order to achieve their goal of winning the conference.

After the coaches’ poll, they are expected to finish in their place in the North Division behind Campbell and Longwood. That said, they did receive three-first place votes.

With this success, there comes a great deal of responsibility for players such as Kameron Langley. The graduate guard was named as part of the All-Big South second team. Langley comes into this season with his name in the Aggie record books as the all-time leader in assists.

He could also become the first player in program history to reach a significant series of numbers-1,000 career points, 800 career assists and 500 career rebounds.

He will start the season 21 points, 43 assists and 18 rebounds short of those marks.

Also many in Durham excited to see what four-star recruit Duncan Powell can offer from the start.

This bit of nostalgia and excitement for the present does not take away from the fact that they will have an extremely difficult assignment in their season opener.

In Greensboro, the expectations are high for basketball. The men’s team, much like the women, expect to reach some amazing heights this season under first-year coach Mike Jones as he replaces Wes Miller who is now at Cincinnati.

The Spartans are the standard bearers of the Southern Conference. They come into the season being the winningest team in the conference the past five seasons and look to maintain that level despite the changes undergone.

As a collective, they understand that this is the year where they want to make that big leap. This year, according to the coaches’ poll done a few weeks ago, the expectation was the UNC-Greensboro would end up sixth in the conference.

The team will be led by senior forward Mohammad Abdulsalam who averages 6.6 points and 7.0 rebounds last season. Another player that will be fundamental for this team’s expectations is graduate guard Kaleb Hunter. Despite averaging 8.9 points a season ago, he should be a bigger scorer this season. Also keep an eye on junior guard Kobe Langley. Despite playing an average of 11 minutes a game last season, his role will be much more expansive for the Spartans this year.