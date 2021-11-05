Where to Watch UNC vs Elizabeth City State Basketball 2021

Hubert Davis makes his North Carolina head coaching debut as the No. 19 Tar Heels face Elizabeth City State in exhibition play on Friday.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the different ways you can watch Elizabeth City State vs UNC:

Elizabeth City State vs UNC Preview

Hubert Davis takes the head coaching reins for the North Carolina Tar Heels after serving as an assistant under recent head coach Roy Williams.

Davis looks to continue the successful lineage of coaching legends at UNC. Williams won three NCAA titles amid five Final Four appearances with the Tar Heels. Before Williams’ time as the head guy from 2003 to 2021, he served as an assistant under late UNC legend Dean Smith from 1978 to 1988. During that span, the Tar Heels won a national title in 1982 and made it to two Final Fours before Williams left for Kansas.

Davis’ playing days at UNC occurred just after Williams’ departure in 1988. Under Smith, Davis helped the Tar Heels make one Final Four. Davis inherits a program that has six national titles, 20 Final Four appearances, and a .735 winning percentage all-time.

“I’m just very thankful for everyone, and I’m ready to go. I don’t feel pressure because I’m not comparing myself to anybody. Coach Williams is the greatest; I’m Hubert,” Davis said per Adam Smith of the Times-News.

Davis will also have Williams around the program this season as a consultant, the Times-News reported. Williams still has his old office at the Smith Center.

“He doesn’t know this,” Davis said of Williams per the Times-News, “but every time that he walked through the office, I took a deep breath, because I just felt settled. Everything was going to be OK, because Coach Williams was there. He’s the greatest coach that I’ve ever been around. He’s been the best coach for this team, the best coach for this university, and the best coach for this community.”

The Davis-led Tar Heels get one tune-up for the season against Division II Elizabeth City State. The Vikings come in with one game under its belt already, an 87-68 loss to North Carolina State on Tuesday. Vikings guard Zach Hobbs led his team with 14 points in the loss.

The Tar Heels have a deep squad with a couple of transfers looking to contribute right away. That includes Brady Manek averaged double figures in all four of his seasons with Oklahoma. That includes Dawson Garcia, who averaged 13 points per game last season with Marquette. Justin McKoy played the past two seasons for Virginia.

UNC returns leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot, who averaged 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds last season. Caleb Love also returns after averaging 10.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals as a freshman last season. Overall, the Tar Heels return four starters.

The Tar Heels tip off regular season play on Nov. 9 against Loyola (Maryland).