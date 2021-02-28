Where to Watch UT Martin vs Murray State Football Game Today

The UT Martin Skyhawks take on the Murray State Racers in Ohio Valley Conference play on Sunday.

UT Martin vs Murray State Preview

UT Martin finished their 2019 campaign with a 7-5 mark, while going 6-2 in OVC play. They’ll be looking to build on that in limited opportunities this spring. John Bachus III will be under center for the Skyhawks for the second straight season. Bachus went 188-332 for 2,549 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019, when he was named OVC Freshman of the Year. His team will be looking to him to make a big jump in his second season leading the team.

“Offensively, I think we have a chance to be very explosive and put up some points,” Skyhawks head coach Jason Simpson said. “We just have to execute and beat the game. Defensively, we have a new coordinator, some new parts of the scheme and some young players on that side of the ball. Early our offense needs to carry us until our defense gets their feet on the ground. We will need to play good team football against quality teams in our league.”

On the other side, change has been one of the consistent themes for Murray State this past year. The Racers have a new head coach in Dean Hood, who have a solid core offensive talent to work with. Quarterback Preston Rice established himself as a dynamic dual threat in 2019, amassing 2,956 yards of total offense. He completed 247 of 394 passes for 2,648 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also gaining 308 yards on 118 carries– and this year, he’ll get another weapon.

Senior wide receiver Malik Honeycutt, who caught 29 passes for 477 yards in 2018 and established himself as a dynamic scoring threat on special teams, was forced to miss the entire 2019 season due to injury. Honeycutt will be back this season, and it should help Rice out even more. Paired with LaMartez Brooks, who led the team in receiving in 2019 with 47 catches, 819 yards and seven touchdowns, Murray State could have a dangerous and dynamic air attack this season.

For his part, the Racers’ new leader is going back to basics. “First and foremost, the game is all about fundamentals…I want our team to also be known for being tough, hard-nosed and passionate about the approach to the game,” Hood said recently.

“Every single position becomes better if you have competition,” the new Murray State head coach added.

Murray State has bested UT Martin in the all-time series, 37-21-1.