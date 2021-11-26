Apple Cup 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch UW vs WSU Online

There may not be much on the line this year, but the Apple Cup is always a heated matchup, and the 2021 version should be no different as Washington State (6-5) heads to Montlake to take on Washington (4-7) Friday night.

UW vs WSU Football 2021 Preview

The Cougars are averaging 27.4 points a game on offense while allowing 25.3 points a game on defense, and they’re coming off a 44-18 win over Arizona last weekend. WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura went 13-22 for 259 yards and four touchdowns, and running back Max Borghi added 139 yards and two scores on 16 carries in a dominant offensive performance.

“We’re gonna celebrate this but right now I know our guys, they’re going to be ready and we’re going to have to earn it,” WSU head coach Jake Dickert said after the victory, adding: “We get to go over there and it’s something that these seniors wanna finish … We’re gonna come Sunday – off of a full week now – which is the best part about winning on Friday night … We’re going to give them our best come next Friday.”

On the other side, the Huskies are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, most recently falling to Colorado, 20-17, last week. Washington QB Dylan Morris completed 33 of 52 passes for 387 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. It was a tough defeat, but Huskies interim head coach Bob Gregory is looking at the bright side.

“We’ve still got a lot of really cool stuff to play for. We can have a winning season, Apple Cup, bowl game, all that kind of stuff. That’s what we’ve got to do,” Gregory said after the game.

Gregory also isn’t naming a starting quarterback before the Apple Cup matchup. It could be Morris, or it could be freshman Sam Huard, who’ll be the future of the team.

Either way, a great deal will be riding on this game, as a Washington State win (coupled with an Oregon State victory over Oregon) would propel the Cougars to the Pac-12 championship.

“I think the one thing they’re doing different and effectively is running the ball,” Gregory said about Washington State. “And I expect them to run the ball against us since that’s been tough for us, especially in the second half of games. So, I expect those guys to run the ball. Their back, Borghi, No. 21, is doing a nice job. And (they have) another quarterback that can move the chains with his feet, too. So, we’re going to have to do a good job stopping the run up front.”

The Huskies have won 10 in a row in the series, most recently winning 31-13 in 2019.