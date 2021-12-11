Where to Watch VCU vs Old Dominion Basketball 2021

Long-time intrastate rivals clash on Saturday when the VCU Rams take on the Old Dominion Monarchs at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

VCU vs Old Dominion Basketball 2021 Preview

The Old Dominion Monarchs (5-5) host their intrastate rival VCU Rams (5-4) on Saturday night in front of a whiteout crowd at Charter Arena.

The long-time foes, located just 90 miles apart, were once conference rivals until VCU left the Colonial Athletic Association to join the Atlantic 10 in 2012. Old Dominion would follow suit just a year later, leaving the CAA to join Conference USA.

VCU leads the all-time series with ODU, 52-44, which includes wins in nine of the last 11 meetings.

The Rams come into Saturday’s game fresh off back-to-back wins, including a 66-52 victory over Jacksonville State at home on Wednesday.

Freshman guard Jayden Nunn led the way for VCU with a game-best 20 points – 15 of which came in the second half.

The Rams welcomed back sophomore guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. for his first action since he underwent surgery on his Achilles in the offseason. Baldwin Jr. was superb in his return to the court, scoring 13 points and tying a career-high with six steals.

“Did you think he wasn’t gonna?” VCU head coach Mike Rhoades said regarding Baldwin’s performance on Wednesday. “If you were in practice the last two weeks, he was doing that in practice. … The one thing about Ace Baldwin is he’s a competitive dude, man. You weren’t going to get anything less than his best today.”

Senior forward Vince Williams is averaging 10.6 points per game this season and leads VCU with 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Rams forced a season-high 23 turnovers in the win over Jacksonville State. They now have had four games this season in which they’ve turned over an opponent 20 or more times.

VCU is averaging 58.3 points per game while allowing 56.9 ppg through their first nine contests.

Old Dominion is also on a two-game win streak and has won three of their last four contests.

The Monarchs had five players score in double figures on Tuesday night en route to a 74-59 win over William & Mary.

Junior forward Kalu Ezikpe had a team-high 18 points and added eight rebounds, four blocks, and four steals. Sophomore guard Jaylin Hunter scored 16 points and had seven assists and seven rebounds.

The Monarchs are averaging 62.9 points per game while allowing 63.0 ppg through their first ten games this season.

Following Saturday’s game, VCU will take on Florida Atlantic at home on Wednesday night. The Rams will open Atlantic 10 conference play on Dec. 30 vs. George Mason.

Next up for Old Dominion following their tilt with VCU will be a matchup with Richmond on the road on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Monarchs will begin Conference USA play on Dec. 30 when they face Florida International.