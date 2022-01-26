Where to Watch Vermont vs Stony Brook Basketball Game Today

The Stony Brook Seawolves face Vermont in the first rematch of conference play over at Island Federal Arena. These two sides are looking to battle that pits the two two teams in the America East Conference.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Vermont vs Stony Brook live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of hundreds of college basketball games during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Vermont vs Stony Brook live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Vermont vs Stony Brook Basketball Preview

These two teams are facing off for the 48th time in their series and Vermont has a 35-12 lead over their rivals.

The 14th-ranked Catamounts want to continue the great streak that has them fighting for the top spots in the America East Conference at 20-6. On top of that, they find themselves undefeated at home e at 9-0. Included in that recent streak you find a victory over Stony Brook in which the most important storyline was the 19 three-pointers that were made by the Catamounts en route to a 98-65 victory back on January 12.

Since then, Stony Brook has won three-straight games. The Seawolves have outscored its conference foes by nearly 10 points per game in its wins against UMBC (W, 65-51), Binghamton (W, 74-71), and UAlbany (W, 86-75). Anthony Roberts (14.9 ppg), Jahlil Jenkins (13.9 ppg), and Tykei Greene (11.2 ppg) all average double figures for the Seawolves. Roberts was named America East Player of the Week on Monday (Jan. 24) after averaging 18.0 points in SBU’s last three games.

This recent set of performances helps redshirt junior guard Anthony Roberts to be named the America East Player of the Week, as was announced by the league announced Monday. This makes him the second player on the squad to be given this recognition after Jahlil Jenkins already won the honors this season.

This game comes on the heels of the Seawolves accepting an invitation to join the Colonial Athletic Association starting next season.