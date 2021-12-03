Where to Watch Villanova vs Holy Cross Football 2021

The Villanova Wildcats will host the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoff. The Crusaders look to extend their historic playoff run over at Villanova Stadium against the CAA champions.

Holy Cross vs Villanova Football 2021 Preview

In their first meeting since their 2009 first round FCS playoff encounter that saw the Wildcats emerge as winner 38-28, these two teams lock horns once again.

The Crusaders are looking to end a 32-year drought against a team Villanova and might the team to do so. They also want to revert a recent streak from Patriot League teams that is quite unfavorable. This conference went 8-13 in recent years in the FCS playoffs and this year's Holy Cross could be the team poised to continue their positive participation. The Crusaders made history in the playoffs last round by winning for the first time in their history by beating Sacred Heart in the first round.

In the process, they also ended a two-year postseason drought for the Patriot League as the conference's last win was back in 2018.

Their respective presents are quite impressive as they both have gone a combine 13-1 in their last 14 games, a great deal has to be attributed to their amazing defense.

Holy Cross lead the nation in total defense as they allow just 253.4 yards per game. This will be the big challenge as they will be facing a team just as good as them on that side of the ball.

Meanwhile Villanova are coming off a bye that they earned with their fifth-place ranking. This courtesy of an end of season that saw them dominate most of their opponents on the defensive side of the ball.

For Wildcats fans, this is a momentous occasion as it is the first time in five years that their team played in the postseason in their backyard. To have their second round game under the lights at Villanova Stadium adds a bit more flavor to the moment.

Villanova knows that they will be in the middle of defensive battle as the respective units for both sides rank amongst the top three in the FCS. While the Crusaders are quite staunch on defense, Villanova also have a team that allows just 1.5 yards more per game than their rivals.

The advantage that the Wildcats have coming into this game ends up being in the mount of points they concede per game (15.1) compared to the 18.3 that Holy Cross allow.