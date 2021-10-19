How to Watch Warriors Online Without Cable

The Golden State Warriors look to get back to their winning ways as they head into the 2021-22 season with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson leading the way.

In 2021-22, most Warriors games will be televised in local markets on NBC Sports Bay Area, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on NBC Sports Bay Area), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Warriors game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Warriors Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while NBC Sports Bay Area (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Warriors game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Bay Area (live in local markets), ESPN, NBA TV and 100-plus other live TV channels (no TNT) on FuboTV. NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN are included in the “Starter” package, while NBA TV can be added with either the “Extra” or “Sports Plus” add-on.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Warriors games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Bay Area (live in local markets), ESPN, TNT and 65+ other TV channels (no NBA TV) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Warriors games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If You’re Out of the Warriors Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Warriors games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Warriors games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Warriors Season Preview 2021-22

Last season

39-33, 9th in Western Conference

Odds

NBA title: +900

Western Conference: +425

Key additions

Otto Porter Jr.

Nemanja Bjelica

Andre Iguodala

Chris Chiozza

Jonathan Kuminga (rookie)

Moses Moody (rookie)

After five consecutive NBA Finals trips, the Golden State Warriors come back to earth the last two seasons, failing to make the playoffs. Roster moves and injuries have affected the Warriors but they enter this season with their big three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green intact and hungry to add to their legacies. The trio will combine forces with young, talented pieces like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

“You can’t just walk into somebody’s face and say: ‘You need to trust me, because I’ve done X, Y and Z,’” Green said. “Quite frankly, I didn’t come into this league, like: ‘Oh, man, you’ve done this. I respect you.’ No, you’ve got to earn my respect. I don’t give a f— what you’ve done. I approach everything like that. Just because I’m Draymond and have done what I’ve done, that does not earn their respect.

“Respect has to be earned, and trust has to be earned.”

The big storyline will be the return of Thompson, who has played since the 2018-19 season due to injuries.

“There’s a lot of excitement about what’s ahead in terms of his journey over the past two-plus years, the fact that he has been grinding all summer long or this past year since the Achilles to prepare his body and his mind for the difficult task of getting close to 100 percent as possible,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Just keeping his mentals, to steal Marshawn (Lynch)’s line, keeping that right because that’s a long time for anybody to worry about one thing. Especially when the joy of actually playing the game is taken away.

Curry called the injuries to Thompson — which included an Achilles tear and torn ACL — unfair, keeping the fun-loving sharp-shooter on the sideline.

“I would love to say it’s unfair because it’s just a guy who is so pure about the game, that approaches it the right way,” Curry said. “That is his happy place and when that’s taken away, it’s tough. The first injury is obviously heartbreaking. You know what that road map looks like, that timeline. You’re like, ‘OK, we can deal with that.’ Then, there’s excitement about the draft and retooling, and the day of the draft you get a call that it is an Achilles.”

The Warriors’ odds to win the title sit at +900, behind only the Nets and Lakers.